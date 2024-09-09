The Wellness Industry Financially Toxic, Says Ethicist

Arthur L. Caplan, PhD

DISCLOSURES | September 03, 2024

Hi. I'm Art Caplan. I'm at the Division of Medical Ethics at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York City.

We have many debates and arguments that are swirling around about the out-of-control costs of Medicare. Many people are arguing we've got to trim it and cut back, and many people note that we can't just go on and on with that kind of expenditure.

People look around for savings. Rightly, we can't go on with the prices that we're paying. No system could. We'll bankrupt ourselves if we don't drive prices down.

There's another area that is driving up cost where, despite the fact that Medicare doesn't pay for it, we could capture resources and hopefully shift them back to things like Medicare coverage or the insurance of other efficacious procedures. That area is the wellness industry.

I looked up a number recently, and I was shocked to see that worldwide, $1.8 trillion is being spent on wellness, including billions in the US. Again, Medicare doesn't pay for that. That's money coming out of people's pockets that we could hopefully aim at the payment of things that we know work, not seeing the money drain out to cover bunk, nonsense, and charlatanism.

Does any or most of this stuff work? Do anything? Help anybody? No. We are spending money on charlatans and quacks. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which you might think is the agency that could step in and start to get rid of some of this nonsense, is just too overwhelmed trying to track drugs, devices, and vaccines to give much attention to the wellness industry.

What am I talking about specifically? I'm talking about everything from gut probiotics that are sold in sodas to probiotic facial creams and the Goop industry of Gwyneth Paltrow, where you have people buying things like wellness mats or vaginal eggs that are supposed to maintain gynecologic health.

We're talking about things like PEMF, or pulse electronic magnetic fields, where you buy a machine and expose yourself to mild magnetic pulses. I went online to look them up, and the machines cost $5000-$50,000 to buy. There's no evidence that it works. By the way, the machines are not only out there as being sold for pain relief and many other things to humans, but also they're being sold for your pets.

That industry is completely out of control. Wellness interventions, whether it's transcranial magnetism or all manner of supplements that are sold in health food stores, over and over again, we see a world in which wellness is promoted but no data are introduced to show that any of it helps, works, or does anybody any good.

It may not be all that harmful, but it's certainly financially toxic to many people who end up spending good amounts of money using these things. I think doctors need to ask patients if they are using any of these things, particularly if they have chronic conditions. They're likely, many of them, to be seduced by online advertisement to get involved with this stuff because it's preventive or it'll help treat some condition that they have.

The industry is out of control. We're trying to figure out how to spend money on things we know work in medicine, and yet we continue to tolerate bunk, nonsense, quackery, and charlatanism, just letting it grow and grow and grow in terms of cost.

That's money that could go elsewhere. That is money that is being taken out of the pockets of patients. They're doing things that may even delay medical treatment, which won't really help them, and they are doing things that perhaps might even interfere with medical care that really is known to be beneficial.

I think it's time to push for more money for the FDA to regulate the wellness side. I think it's time for the Federal Trade Commission to go after ads that promise health benefits. I think it's time to have some honest conversations with patients: What are you using? What are you doing? Tell me about it, and here's why I think you could probably spend your money in a better way.

I'm Art Caplan, at the Division of Medical Ethics at the NYU School of Medicine. Thanks for watching.

