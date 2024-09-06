Telling uncomfortable truths is now considered ‘terrorism’ in Britain

The weapon of 'hate' has been wielded by coordinating attacks on British people protesting violent crimes at home and abroad. This crackdown by the state is also partnered by online brigades of pro-Israel fanatics.

Frank Wright

Thu Sep 5, 2024 - 6:00 am EDT

(LifeSiteNews) — In a further sign of the United Kingdom’s increasingly aggressive policing of speech, two British journalists documenting genocide have been arrested under section 12 of the Terrorism Act in the past month.

Richard Medhurst documents Israel’s genocide. He was arrested on disembarking at Heathrow Airport on Thursday, August 15, under the Terrorism Act.

Sarah Wilkinson was arrested in her home days ago by ten non-uniformed police officers under the Terrorism Act – for documenting Israel’s genocide. A shocking account of her ordeal can be read here.

Wilkinson’s arrest, apparently prompted by Zionists mass-reporting her for “antisemitism,” is described by her in this video:

UK journalist Sarah Wilkinson under house arrest on terrorism charges.

👉Police in balaclavas refused to identify themselves, ransacked her house and even descretated her mother's ashes.

👉She was refused medication and not given food while interrogated for hours at Shrewsbury… pic.twitter.com/A9Tl4jy0uM

— The Crispin Flintoff Show (@CrispinShow) September 2, 2024

Police “in balaclavas” refused to identify themselves, leading her to believe she was being abducted. She was refused food and medication under interrogation, as her house was “ransacked” and the ashes of her dead mother “desecrated.”

In addition, Richard Barnard, who with Wilkinson is co-founder of the campaign group Palestinian Action, has also been charged under the Terrorism Act following his arrest for doing the same.

As tech mogul Kim Dotcom – himself hounded by the Deep State – has pointed out:

Truth-tellers everywhere are under attack. As the propaganda media crumbles and people look for honest information elsewhere the deep state is abusing anti-terrorism and spy laws to intimidate and silence independent journalists…

Medhurst, Wilkinson, and Barnard are progressives.

I am not a progressive, but I too report frequently on how Israel is erasing Christianity in its birthplace, leading the West into endless wars, whilst prosecuting a genocide enabled by its total domination of the U.S. political establishment – and ours, in the U.K.

Reporting like this is being silenced under a new wave of repression put forward by the U.K. Home Secretary as a move towards countering “antisemitism” and “Islamophobia.” Cooper has also moved to criminalize public protest – alongside an expansion of “anti-extremism” speech laws which promote police investigations for “non-crime” “hate speech.”

‘Harmful beliefs’ outlawed

Cooper’s strategy is declared as a crackdown on “harmful beliefs,” which includes anything critical of abortion, mass migration, permanent war, gender ideology, and the LGBTQ agenda.

READ: Keir Stasi? UK government wants to prosecute ‘non-crime hate speech’

London’s Metropolitan Police appeared to threaten Elon Musk personally with extradition and arrest for “hate speech”:

understand this sounds hyperbolic and crazy, but it seems the london met police are threatening to extradite elon musk for speech crime? pic.twitter.com/nOkv8ZMGbU

— Mike Solana (@micsolana) August 9, 2024

This prompted Musk to repeat the hashtag “TwoTierKeir” in reply:

Can someone please tell him I think he is a craven #TwoTierKeir coward in his next press briefing?

Thank you 🙏

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 9, 2024

Murderers released to make way for speech criminals

Labour leader Keir Starmer’s government has been accused of “two-tier” justice, as people protesting against the stabbing murder of three little girls by the son of Rwandan immigrants have been jailed for making posts on X (formerly Twitter) – whilst a man who hacked a 17-year-old English boy to death has been released from prison after only five months to make room for “hate criminals.”

The weapon of “hate” has been wielded by coordinating attacks on British people protesting violent crimes at home and abroad. This crackdown by the state is partnered by online brigades of pro-Israel fanatics, whose influence is revealed in their celebration of the arrests of three prominent critics of Zionist terror.

A campaign to mass report Sarah Wilkinson appears to have led to her arrest, in a chilling indication of the power of a lobby defending real hate, which has led to real harm. The cause of these people is described as “genocide” by the International Court of Justice. To criticize this now leads to your arrest in the U.K., directed by hordes of online apologists for Zionist terror.

You may know Sarah Wilkinson from her antisemitic pro Hamas Propaganda on social media.

It looks like after we reported her repeatedly to @TerrorismPolice finally she’s been arrested. 🥂

This is 👇🏼her son, like his mother he’s a Holocaust denier. pic.twitter.com/ydrFXriW8D

— GnasherJew®גנאשר (@GnasherJew) August 29, 2024

Of course, being anti-genocide is “antisemitic” and means you “deny the Holocaust.”

Opposing the use of the Western-armed and funded Israeli military to wipe out all non-Zionists in Israel is to be “a violent thug.”

Sarah Wilkinson from Palestine Action has been arrested.

What she is:

✅A Holocaust denier

✅An antisemitic conspiracy theorist

✅A terrorist supporter

✅A violent thug

What she is not

❌A peace activist

❌A human rights activist

Glad I could help.

— David Collier (@mishtal) August 29, 2024

This is what the Good People of Zionism believe: “If there is such a thing as collective responsibility for crimes, it applies to Gaza’s people. That is the bitter truth,” writes Tobias Huch in a Judische Allgemeine article that was initially titled “The civilians in Gaza are not innocent” before it was changed.

“Collective punishment” is a war crime. This is OK, because Israel simply ignores laws, Christian morality, and anything else which might restrain it.

“Israel has become the negation of the Christian values which underpin our civilization.” – Chas Freeman, former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense

The laws which are being strengthened to criminalize journalism are said to be necessary to “combat antisemitism.” There are no laws being presented to defend Christianity. Instead, the law is being used to protect a political regime against the opinions of its own people.

U.K. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has moved recently to allow police investigation of “non-criminal” hate speech. When these measures were first proposed under the last liberal-globalist government, a U.K. judge rejected them as a move towards the establishment of a “Stasi” – creating a Soviet-style police state in Britain.

U.K. anti-terrorism guidelines under the recently revised Prevent strategy now include “anti-abortion activists” and “anti-establishment sentiment” as precursors to “terrorism.”

In December 2023, the right-liberal Conservative government passed a new National Security Act which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment for journalists reporting on matters of “national security.” The case of Julian Assange was cited in speeches supporting the new laws, repeating the false claim made by the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee that his WikiLeaks revelations about the commission of war crimes by Western states “put millions of lives at risk.”

What was the risk presented by Assange? He said he would make of WikiLeaks “an intelligence agency for the people,” and warned that “almost all the wars of the past 50 years have been started by media lies.”

Julian Assange: "Nearly every war that has started in the last 50 years has been a result of media lies."

It's no surprise the powers that be wanted this man silenced.

Officially a free man as of today, Julian deserves to be honored as a hero. pic.twitter.com/SAlNPQQnSU

— Dylan Allman (@DylanMAllman) June 26, 2024

As the U.K. government remains committed to war in Ukraine, and silencing criticism of that of Israel against the non-Jewish population, a rising tide of censorship accompanies the criminalization of the act of telling the truth about power.

On August 27, GB News reported that the U.K. communications watchdog Ofcom now has the power to censor social media posts.

Ofcom given right to CENSOR social media posts in proposals put forward after UK riotshttps://t.co/eIs15xAPVs

— GB News (@GBNEWS) August 27, 2024

Two days later, Big Brother Watch flagged their “Ministry of Truth” report – a reference to the fictional and monolithic manufacture of state-sanctioned lies in George Orwell’s 1984.

The report showed how “social media firms acted like arms of the state STIFLING free speech during the pandemic,” said Big Brother Watch in an X post on August 29, adding: “We exposed the censorial activities of the shady Counter ‘Disinformation’ Unit targeting lawful speech in our #MinistryofTruth report.”

In the full report, published in January 2023, Big Brother Watch showed how British Army intelligence is partnered with a secretive government “Counter Disinformation Unit” to suppress regime-critical speech on a range of issues from COVID-19 measures to suppressing journalists – whilst running a massive surveillance operation on the British people.

Earlier, in December 2023, Spiked published an investigation into an operation described as: “The elite war on ‘hate speech’ [that] is a recipe for limitless censorship.”

Documenting an operation called “HateLab,” the report showed how this secretive outfit run by Cardiff University partners with social media platforms in “‘identifying’ and ‘monitoring’ any and all hateful speech online.”

Yet the remit is not limited to observing “hate.” It extends to real-time censorship, and its system is used all over the world.

READ: Mark Zuckerberg admits Biden admin collusion in censorship of ‘certain COVID-19 content’

“HateLab does more than just draw attention to the hateful views that we might want to rebut. The real-time data it generates is also being used to ban and restrict people’s speech,” as Thomas Osborne continued for Spiked. “For instance, research conducted by the HateLab has been ‘embedded’ into the UK’s National Online Hate Crime Hub, which empowers the police to ‘address’ (ie, criminalize) online hate speech.”

Osborne says this data has already influenced state policy: “Its research has also helped inform the Welsh government’s approach to hate crimes.”

According to Osborne, both the U.S. government and Google are involved in funding and making use of HateLab’s censorship tools.

The creator and founder of HateLab, Matthew Williams, thinks voting for Trump and for Brexit are “key drivers of racist attacks” – a clear indication of how popular democracy is redefined as hate – by increasingly unpopular liberal-globalist regimes.

The U.K. liberal-global state, under both Conservative and Labour governments, is said to be behind moves to escalate the war in Ukraine to a full scale conflict involving the U.S. A report on this strategy of escalation by the U.K. has been written by British independent journalist Kit Klarenberg, who was himself detained and interrogated for his journalism by U.K. police last May.

This reckless move towards nuclear Armageddon is almost completely unreported, despite promising harm on an unimaginable scale. Under guidance provided to MPs, criticism of the Ukraine war is an antisemitic conspiracy theory believed by extremists.

It is also remarkable that the open celebration of Israel’s war crimes do not attract the condemnation of governments who claim censorship as a tool of harm prevention. To reconsider the use of the term “antisemitism” in the march to criminalize reporting and opinions inconvenient to power is to see that a range of regime-critical views now fall under that widening umbrella.

This image was taken from an advisory publication on antisemitism given to all prospective and present members of the U.K. Parliament in 2023. It is branded as a “conspiracy theory guide,” seeking to frame public opposition to unpopular measures as a form of extremist hate:

Public concerns about liberal-globalist policies are conveniently redefined as the irrational hatred of Jews, which also includes criticism of the crimes of the Zionist state of Israel.

As a nominally Christian country, it is also noteworthy that no politician in Britain has criticized Israel for hate crimes committed against Christians and clergy in the birthplace of Christ.

Israel has executed Catholics, struck the Holy Family Church compound in Gaza with tank fire, and is currently forcing one of the last Christian families in the Bethlehem area off their land to build an illegal Zionist settlement.

Since 2012, Church leaders in the Holy Land have warned that the persecution of Christianity with the collusion of the Israeli state is driving the Christian faith “to extinction” – even in the Holy Land.

Perhaps the reason we do not hear about this is because it is true. Like so many other obvious facts, it is a truth that is criminally absent from a carefully curated news cycle – which now brands truth-telling about terror as a crime.

