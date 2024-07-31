The US Supreme Court in 2013 ruled that nothing of nature could be patented, because it was natural to nature, like mRNA which is in all life forms on this planet and the probable key to Heaven. Did you read my post about the boy who could remember his last life as a snake (confirmed) only something new to nature, which has never existed naturally before, can be patented, because it is a new alien something or other. These vaccines are not mRNA DNA, natural to nature but ModRNA DNA, synthetic, created in a laboratory and patented and a Swedish study has proved that the vaccines change the Human Genome and DNA of a person in 5 hours from injection and go through all of the bodies organs in 12 hours too. The US Supreme Court Law 2013, also says that when the Human Genome and DNA of a person is changed by vaccines, they are no longer human and all Human Rights are lost, they are a new species "Trans Human" with zero Rights of any kind - how Trump intends to stay President for ever if re-elected is my guess, but let's get down to the nitty gritty of it - if mRNA DNA is the key to Heaven, what door does the ModRNA DNA key open - space travel is possible, you just have to be dead first and wherever your Soul goes, it can't come back to this planet and the life forms on it, which might be why babies are being born dead - not enough souls making it back to the other side to inhabit those babies and give them life again, on our side. Once injected, there is no escape and whatever the vaccines intention, it will happen after you die and it is how it is.