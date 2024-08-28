Pakistan Arrests Man for Disinformation on Behalf of the UK

The United Kingdom has threatened to extradite foreigners who dare to speak out on the migrant crisis. There does not need to be a crime, as spreading “disinformation” is considered a crime because the perpetrator may cause OTHERS to act violently. Unfortunately, foreign nation are now abiding by these disinformation laws.

Pakistan arrested a man for posting about the Southport murders on his Twitter/X account. He simply questioned why three young girls were stabbed to death by a man who many believe to be a Muslim migrant. The UK government is outraged that the public is questioning the coward’s immigration status rather than protecting other young girls from meeting the same fate. Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency said that internet user Farhan Asif is guilty of committing an international cybercrime for sharing his views online.

“I don’t know how such a small article or a minor Twitter account could cause widespread confusion,” Asif said. Police raided his home and confiscated all of his electronics. Again, he questioned the murders in Southport while residing in a foreign nation. Yet, police are accusing him of creating “a sense of fear” and fueling riots in the UK. Pakistan went as far as claiming that Asif damaged his own nation’s reputation.

The United Kingdom opened the door to utter chaos as free speech is NOT permitted on the internet. We are talking about government agencies raiding homes over posts on social media. Asif himself is a Muslim man from a Muslim nation. He is thousands of miles away from the protests and has no apparent connection to the protestors. Yet he’s in legal trouble for allegedly promoting hate speech against his own people. It’s not hate speech but anti-government speech that these tyrants are concerned about silencing. People can cheer for Hamas, the destruction of Israel, and even protest on behalf of implementing Shira Law. But everyone who questions the government’s policy on open borders is now a criminal. How widespread will this become?

Pakistan is already looking to pass legislation to ban fake news or disinformation. Mocking someone on the internet will be a punishable offense. You cannot speak out against any government official or agency. Pakistan’s government already has a Twitter/X account where they expect citizens to tag them over any perceived malice online. You simply cannot speak out against the narrative anywhere. Of course, the Interior Ministry said the new crackdown on social media is in the “interest of upholding national security, maintaining public order, and preserving the integrity of our nation.” This is what EVERY government will say in regard to censorship attempts. They already control the radio, TV, and paper news, but they now must silence the people from sharing news among themselves. There is an outright war on information between the people and governments.

