THE Telegraph recently reported that millions are being urged to get their covid and flu vaccines ‘amid fears of a “tripledemic” that could overwhelm the NHS’. Just as it did with Covid-19, the paper is once again dutifully promoting the NHS’s dire warnings of winter outbreaks of flu, Covid and respiratory syncytial virus, or whatever new kid on the block that Big Pharma, its Government scientist allies and unaccountable quangos, have conjured up a new ‘vaccine’ for. Yet once again these vaccines may well prove to be far from life-saving and contain inherent risk. It is depressing to say the least. The corporate media really should have no excuse to be in thrall to such ‘panic’ or to the NHS’s (I’m a doctor – get me out of here) only solution to it – ever more vaccination .

Last time around the combined effect of the Government’s shameless ‘look into their eyes’ scaremongering advertising campaign carried relentlessly by the MSM had people first locking themselves away and later queuing up for the conditional exit from restrictions, the all-but-mandatory ‘safe and effective’ vaccine. But four years later what is there to excuse or explain this latest exercise in uncritical reporting? The Mail is just as bad. It is singularly depressing that they are still pumping out Government health disinformation. Surely their health editors at least must be aware of the officially underreported MHRA Yellow Card record of nearly half a million covid vaccine injury victims and 2,688 fatalities and of the covid vaccines’ limited efficacy against their many risks.

Two men have done their level best to systematically challenge the official saving lives (and the NHS) narrative. Professors Norman Fenton and Martin Neil of ‘Where are the Numbers?‘, a newsletter substack about the use and abuse of science and statistics, have arguably done more than anyone else to lay bare the flawed science and statistics behind the covid event. They have now collated all their posts into one impressive compendium – four years’ worth of forensic breakdowns of the unreliability and sheer manipulation of official data designed by the government to frighten the populace into compliance and submission. Their book is called Fighting Goliath – Goliath being the behemoth of government, its health authorities, their university scientist co-conspirators and the all too uncritical and compliant broadcasters who, in tandem, were responsible for pumping out a narrative based on flawed data as well as for silencing any critique of it.

Two men who were never quelled were Fenton and Neil. From the start they were ‘up to’ the government’s data tricks and onto the flawed modelling of covid illness and risk that so usefully drove the panic government required to sell its unprecedented lockdown policy. As early as May 26 2020, using a Bayesian Network analysis, they showed that, contrary to the government’s reported Infection Fatality Rate, infection rates were higher and fatality rates much lower. Over the following months, like terriers, they exposed fundamental errors in hospital admissions data, the dodgy PCR test data that drove the second lockdown, fake claims for vaccine effectiveness against properly analysed vaccinated versus unvaccinated mortality rates and the effect of mis-categorising deaths.

Neil and Fenton persistently and publicly challenged the BBC’s and ONS’s false narrative about the unvaccinated, and tore apart unfounded claims of ’20 million lives saved by the vaccine’. Importantly, they also looked at the real causes of covid deaths which were not only exaggerated by re-attribution but also triggered by deadly health policies such as inappropriate ventilation and denial of antibiotics.

They showed too that government claims that the unvaccinated were at higher risk than vaccinated were simply wrong. In fact the book’s list of contents spanning 2020 to 2024 shows there was little that escaped them. Throughout this period they also tracked and exposed the censorship that kept the public in the dark about the real risk of vaccine injury, in particular the deaths caused by the vaccine and the scandal of the AstraZeneca vaccine, that the UK failed to withdraw despite its blood clotting, VITT, outcomes. On April 4, 2023, Fenton and Neil estimated there were likely to have been 35,000 deaths caused by the vaccine in the UK.

These are but a few examples of their remarkable output – there is far, far more in the book than I can rehearse here. But I am already regarding it as my science and stats ‘bible’ – a veritable covid truth reference book and record.

What shocked me at the time, and still does, is that over this period, despite their ever-growing forensic catalogue, two of the best statisticians in the country were never sought by the MSM or BBC let alone acknowledged or interviewed. Not once did the MSM bother to question them on their central thesis that the data was highly exaggerated, and in many cases, totally suspect. Really they really have no excuse now. It has been packaged for them.

Though Fenton and Neil’s substack sadly was not the MSM’s authoritative ‘go to’, it was for dissenters and sceptics like me over this grim period of lockdown and its contrived vaccine exit. Indeed it was a lifeline. Their cool objective analysis confirmed all my instincts that nothing felt right and there were, if not criminals, some delusory control freak individuals abroad. I am personally grateful to Norman and Martin for letting me republish several of their reports. Now in book form, what I have at hand is chronological reference book – a compendium that provides me with that all-important historical record with what was known at the time against the selective, unreliable and often invalid statistics that the Government used to prop up its case for and justify its extreme and destructive policies.

