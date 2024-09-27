How to Care for an Aging Pet, According to Veterinarians

Diet, exercise, and attention are even more important for older pets.

The secret to aging gracefully for both pets and humans is to stay physically and mentally active, eat right, and spend lots of quality time together. supersizer/Getty Images

By Bill Lindsey

September 24, 2024

Just like people, pets go through different stages of health as they age. By being aware of age-related issues, it’s easier to ensure your pets maintain a great quality of life throughout their golden years.

Veterinarian Dr. Julie Hunt, a consultant for Embrace Pet Insurance, told The Epoch Times, “The key to a long, healthy life for a pet is to schedule physical examinations once or twice per year over the life of the pet and to seek a vet’s care promptly whenever signs of illness are seen.” Here are 10 ways to take good care of your animals.

1. Be Aware

Keep an eye on your pet and catch early warning signs. “One of the most commonly missed signs of illness in older animals is a change in appetite resulting in weight loss, so this should not be ignored,” Dr. Hunt said. Other symptoms include “vomiting, diarrhea, respiratory difficulty, arthritis or difficulty moving around, and any signs of pain.”

If in doubt, bring the pet to a veterinarian who can make a diagnosis. Dr. Brett Levitzke is the founder of Veterinary Emergency and Referral Group, the first 24/7 emergency and specialty pet hospital in Brooklyn, N.Y. He told The Epoch Times, “As a lifelong ER [veterinarian], I cannot stress enough the positive impact of early detection of conditions such as heart disease and kidney disease on the success of treatment, and therefore the ability to provide pets a long, fulfilling life.”

A dog’s nutritional needs change as they get older. Ask your veterinarian for suggestions on how to adjust their diet while keeping them physically active. (Daria Lixovetckay/Shutterstock)

2. Prepare for Emergencies

As your pet ages, it’s essential to prepare for any medical emergencies that might arise. According to Dr. Levitzke, “A comprehensive pet first-aid kit allows owners to address minor injuries and emergencies, possibly preventing a trip to the emergency room.”

Dr. Levitzke suggests including these medical supplies, most of which are probably already in your home:

absorbent gauze pads for cleaning wounds

adhesive tape to secure bandages

tweezers to remove splinters or ticks

saline eye solution

ice packs to reduce swelling and bruising

a digital thermometer

an over-the-counter antibiotic ointment

3. Pay Attention to Signs of Hearing Loss

With age, otherwise healthy pets can begin to experience some degree of hearing loss. Indications of hearing loss include not responding to the owner’s voice or other sounds, such as the doorbell ringing or the mail being delivered.

Some breeds of dogs and cats exhibit what’s politely referred to as selective hearing, or better yet, simply ignoring their human. But there are ways to determine if they have a genuine hearing loss. Try opening a slice of individually wrapped cheese or squeezing a favorite squeaky toy. If they don’t react to the sound of something they love, they might need their hearing checked.

Give your senior cat plenty of toys to play with, such as laser pointer toys that trigger their hunting instincts. (Olga Rolenko/Getty Images)

4. Test Their Eyesight

To check their vision, Dr. Hunt suggested, “Wave a piece of popcorn in front of them to see if the pet follows it with their eyes. If you suspect a decrease in hearing or vision, address it with your pet’s veterinarian. There are some cases where an underlying cause can be treated, and there are other cases where this is age-related decline that doesn’t have an effective treatment.”

That being said, pets show an amazing resilience to sight or hearing problems that would, to a human, cause great difficulty. They simply adapt and go forward with grace, relying on their strong senses of hearing and smell.

5. Get the Diet Right

A proper diet is as critical for pets as it is for their humans. There are diets designed specifically for senior pets, with fewer calories—since senior pets may be less active—and that may include supplements such as glucosamine, chondroitin, or omega fatty acids. Ask your vet for their suggestions.

Pet owners should also consult with a veterinarian to determine if the dog can benefit from a diet of dry food, wet food, or both. That can even include “raw dog food,” which refers to any type of food that has uncooked ingredients such as bones, organs, meat, fruit, and vegetables. Raw foods are intended to provide a diet high in protein, similar to what the dog’s ancestors ate prior to domestication.

Dr. Levitzke recommends incorporating supplements for older dogs, especially those good for joint health. “A balanced diet filled with fresh, high-quality ingredients can have a tremendous impact on pet health and longevity,” he said. The sooner their diet is tailored to their health, the more beneficial it will be for them.

As dogs get older, it’s natural for them to gain weight and become less active. To keep them healthy, switch to a lower-calorie diet. (Inti St Clair/Getty Images)

6. Don’t Let Them Get Overweight

The adage “an overweight owner is a sign your dog needs more walks” contains more than a kernel of truth. “Exercise is a must for all cats and dogs, with some dogs needing quite a bit to stay healthy,” Dr. Hunt said. “Research has indicated that pets who are fed a limited amount of food and that exercised in order to remain at a healthy weight have a longer lifespan than pets who are fed more and may become overweight. If your pet is overweight, a reduced-calorie diet and weight loss can prolong their healthy life.”

Being overweight increases a pet’s chance of developing arthritis, Dr. Joanna Woodnutt told the Epoch Times. As a veterinarian at Petlearnia, a provider of online pet health courses for pet owners, Dr. Woodnutt suggested regular vet visits to check your pet’s weight. “Many practices will weigh the pet and book a free appointment with a vet tech to discuss their Body Condition Score to assess the amount of fat the pet is carrying.”

Senior cats that live indoors are good at entertaining themselves, but take them outside occasionally to let them play in the grass, feel the breeze, and get some fresh air. (Elizabeth Livermore/Getty Images)

7. Keep Them Active

Depending on the breed of dog, the American Kennel Club suggests 30 minutes to two hours of exercise daily. Breeds such as greyhounds and Siberian huskies were bred to run, so it’s important to schedule daily runs or vigorous walks for them, as well as time spent chasing balls or frisbees.

Dogs of all breeds and sizes need exercise, especially if they live in a small apartment. If they don’t get enough exercise, they can become overweight and even depressed. But not all exercise needs to be outside; a rousing game of indoor fetch with a tennis ball is ideal and a great bonding experience for both pet and owner.

The pet’s age should also be taken into account. “Younger dogs can run around and play tug of war, but that might not be ideal for older dogs,” said Dr. Paola Cuevas, veterinary consultant and pet behavior specialist at Hepper, a manufacturer of pet furniture and accessories. “Daily walks are okay for most dogs unless they suffer from orthopedic conditions such as arthritis, hip dysplasia, elbow dysplasia, etc. If possible, swimming is good exercise.”

Cats also benefit from interactive play. “[It’s] a great way to get a cat to move around, with the type of play appropriate to their physical condition and any health limitations. Toy wands, laser pointers, climbing trees, vertical spaces, and even harness and leash training can be ideal ways to get your cat to move more.”

8. Enrichment Activities

Age can take a toll on a pet’s mental abilities, so it’s important to find ways to keep them active. Dr. Hunt said, “There are many products on the market for mental stimulation of pets. Puzzle feeders make the pet do something to get a treat, and you can even get a feeder that lets you talk to and see the pet via your phone.”

She suggested laser pointers for cats and Kong toys for dogs, especially when you leave your dog home alone. Fill the Kong with peanut butter to keep the dog occupied, and “if they eat it too quickly, freeze it to make it last longer.”

A bored dog is an unhappy, potentially unhealthy dog, so choose toys that keep them active, such as the popular Kong toy, which can be filled with a hidden treat. (Valeriya Dzyuba/Shutterstock)

9. Grow Old Together

According to a report by the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, just being around pets can provide health benefits to humans, such as lowered blood pressure, reduced stress, and reduced loneliness. Add in the exercise and social benefits of walking your dogs, and they really are man’s best friend. For seniors, a puppy or a kitten may be too much of a responsibility for them to take on, so a better idea may be adopting an older rescue dog or cat.

Dr. Hunt said, “Senior pets can make an excellent companion for older adults or people who have less time and energy to put into a young, active pet. There are many senior pets sitting in shelters who will never go home. Anyone wanting a more mellow or already housebroken friend should consider adopting one of these deserving animals.”

Older pets sometimes face more of a challenge being adopted, but they tend to be more sedate and have very loving personalities.

As an example, Dr. Hunt shared her own experience adopting an older cat who is FIV (feline immunodeficiency virus) positive and has a limb deformity. “He loves to sit in laps and ‘kill’ his toys and prey, yowling happily,” she said. Despite his disabilities, he’s friendly to people and sometimes plays with her other cats. “I’m so glad that I took a risk on adopting a FIV-positive cat with mobility issues into my home. He’s been a joy!”

Regular exercise in the form of walks and play keeps older dogs mentally active and physically healthy, while strengthening the bond between dog and human. (Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock)

10. Love Them

While exercise, fun toys, and a proper diet are all important to a pet’s overall health, love is the essential factor. Pets have emotions, and they seek the approval of their humans. According to an article in Frontiers in Psychology, both dogs and humans benefit from the exchange of affection. When a person pets a dog, they both experience a release of oxytocin and increased cortisol levels, giving both feelings of comfort, while reducing stress and possibly inhibiting pain.

Caring for an older pet all comes down to being there for them and letting them be there for you. Showing them affection by petting and talking to them will make their older years sweeter and give joy to the owner as well. It’s a win-win.

Epoch Times