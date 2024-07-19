Former CDC Director Regrets Covid Vaccine Mandates

Posted Jul 18, 2024 by Martin Armstrong |

The “safe and effective” COVID-19 vaccination mantra was an effective weapon of propaganda, according to former Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC) director Dr. Robert Redfield. Dr. Redfield admitted to the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee that vaccine mandates were a complete mistake.

Appointed under Trump, Dr. Redfield served as the CDC director under President Biden, who he claims insisted the health agency suppress data regarding adverse reactions to prevent vaccination hesitancy. “There was not appropriate transparency from the beginning about the potential side effects of these vaccines, and I do think there were inappropriate decisions by some to try to underreport any side effects because they argued that would make the public less likely to get vaccinated,” Redfield testified. The government KNEW that the vaccines were neither safe nor effective, as did the health agencies. Still, they insisted that the public take the experimental vaccine to participate in society. One must ask, WHY?

Redfield is now stating that he believes the vaccine data should be released immediately rather than 2026. Whoever is president during the data dump will face the wrath of the public. The Food and Drug Administration still refuses to admit that the vaccine has potentially lethal side effects in order to continue persuading the public to undergo booster shots. “They never should have been mandated,” the former director said. “It should have been open to personal choice. They don’t prevent infection, they do have side effects.”

Worse, the subcommittee believes that early treatment measures were suppressed and results in countless PREVENTABLE DEATHS. They could not have revealed that there were valid treatments for COVID-19 as people would have been less likely to take the vaccination.

The implications of the investigation into the origins of the pandemic, the funding behind the pandemic, vaccinations, lockdowns, adverse reactions to the vaccine and preventable deaths will cause a worldwide pandemonium. We cannot overlook what these governments and government-funded institutions did to our civilization. The people deserve answers, and those answers are likely to lead in a massive catapultian into this private wave where the people go from distrusting the government to seeing the ruling elite as the enemy.

Funny how those who pushed the vaccines on everyone are now doing the reverse and saying they should not have done what they did. That is like having achieved their intentions, now they detract themselves from those outcomes, so that they can later say they had nothing to do with any of it.

Do you buy it - I don't.