And still they insist on jabbing mothers-to-be

Roger Watson

October 3, 2024

THE relentless campaign to push Covid-19 vaccines into pregnant mothers in the hope of passively vaccinating babies against it continues. As ever the source for such information is the Global Health Now newsletter of our old friends in the Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University, who are at pains to point out the safety of vaccines for pregnant mothers and the protective effects on their babies.

The newsletter of September 30 contains the news that: ‘Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy protects newborns too young to be vaccinated from hospitalisation, new CDC data indicates; ~90 per cent of babies hospitalised for Covid-19 had mothers who did not receive the shots while pregnant.’

Taken at face value, that sounds, as it is meant to sound, quite convincing evidence that covid vaccines protect babies from hospitalisation from Covid-19. Under those circumstances, what would there not be to like about Covid-19 shots in pregnancy and who would not be jostling for the head of the queue? The answer to that is ‘only the gullible’.

The original study from which the data are derived is the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in the United States. The problem for the vaccine enthusiasts at Global Health Now is that, while the raw figures in the report suggest this to be the case, the authors of the report make no such claim. Nor do they explain the figures but the fact that 90 per cent of the babies hospitalised with Covid-19 (and let’s just suspend belief and assume that this is an accurate diagnosis) are to unvaccinated mothers is an artefact.

Here’s why. According to the CDC’s own figures (obtained using ChatGPT as Google was not going to give up the information) only 16.2 per cent of pregnant women aged 18 to 49 in the US had received a Covid-19 booster vaccine during pregnancy. Vaccination rates vary by race, with the lowest uptake among black and Latina pregnant women at 8.3 per cent and 9.6 per cent respectively.

Therefore, it is not surprising that 90 per cent of the babies in the study were to unvaccinated mothers. Nearly 90 per cent of the population of mothers having babies in the covid years had not been vaccinated in the first place. A random sample of covid era mothers in the United States would yield 90 per cent who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19. These data do not indicate any protective effect of Covid-19 vaccines against hospitalisation with Covid-19 in babies of vaccinated mothers.