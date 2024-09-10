Mainstream Media Just Can’t Let Go of Bad COVID Policies

The COVID-19 pandemic policies enacted by global governments were a catastrophic failure. Yet, four-and-a-half years later, mainstream media is calling for a return to mask mandates, social distancing guidelines and restrictions on large gatherings.

by Brownstone Institute

September 10, 2024

By Ian Miller

They’re never going to stop.

We’re a few months away from the end of 2024, four-and-a-half years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s a truth that should clearly be universally acknowledged by now, that the pandemic policies enacted by global governments were a catastrophic failure.

Mask mandates were pointless, harmful and completely ineffective. School closures were one of history’s biggest mistakes, causing learning loss among young people that will set them back an entire generation.

Business shutdowns achieved little except for hurting small business owners at the expense of massive corporations and necessitating a rolling series of money printing leading to rampant inflation.

Then we witnessed the formerly unimaginable emergence of vaccine passports.

Regardless, those policies have generally, and thankfully, come to an end.

Overwhelming evidence, data and scientific studies have confirmed that Dr. Anthony Fauci/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) doctrine was based on nothing and accomplished less.

But among the fearless media columnist set, there’s a desperation to return to the glory days of pandemic restrictions.

The latest example comes from an opinion article published over at The Hill, complete with the usual misinformation, poor reasoning and willful ignorance of current realities.

Continuing the trend that Fauci started.

Media personalities can’t let go of bad COVID policies

The column by Aron Solomon presents several absurd arguments, blaming a “recent surge” on “new variants” and saying we “need to take stock of where we are” with the virus.

“The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has disrupted summer travel plans, overwhelmed healthcare facilities in certain areas, and left many Americans dealing with the familiar symptoms of fever, cough and fatigue,” Solomon writes.

“The summer months, typically associated with lower respiratory virus activity, have instead seen a significant uptick in COVID-19 infections.”

This is factually inaccurate.

The summer months have traditionally been associated with higher respiratory virus activity in certain parts of the country. The South and Southwest have consistently seen higher COVID-19 spread in the summer months, corresponding with past flu patterns.

Even the extremist public health agencies such as the one that dictated their edicts to the city of Los Angeles have acknowledged that summer surges have happened every year since 2020.

Sure enough, that’s exactly what the data shows, summer increases in COVID-19 spread, decreasing over time as population immunity grows and testing decreases.

But Solomon’s run of misinformation wasn’t done there.

He then blames the “relaxation of public health measures” for the increased COVID-19 spread this year.

“Second, the widespread relaxation of public health measures has created an environment conducive to transmission,” he writes.

“Mask mandates, social distancing guidelines and restrictions on large gatherings have all but disappeared. This return to normalcy, while massively psychologically and economically beneficial, has provided the virus with ample opportunities to spread.”

The pointless mask mandates disappeared years ago in many parts of the country, which is just as well as they conclusively did not matter.

Comparing regions with and without mandates has consistently shown that areas with mandates have the same COVID-19 rates, if not worse. Even in California.

It just doesn’t matter, because masks don’t work.

Solomon then advocates for the return of pandemic restrictions and a “commitment to public health” to combat the summer 2020 surge.

“While much progress has been made in terms of vaccination and treatment, the current surge is a stark reminder that complacency is not an option. The road ahead will require a renewed commitment to public health, both from government leaders and from individuals.

“We all need to prepare for not only the possibility of continued disruptions but for another new normal that might be a little closer to 2020 than how we’ve recently been living. That means preparing for future waves and the long-term implications of a world in which COVID-19 remains a persistent, if manageable, threat.”

Beyond the absurdity of demanding restrictions that have already failed, Solomon is ignoring that there was effectively no “surge” in summer 2020, in any meaningful metric.

Getting sick, unfortunately, is a part of life. People will have colds, flu, COVID-19 and their resulting symptoms forever. No matter what we do.

But what matters is whether these waves lead to a substantial increase in associated deaths. They conclusively have not. Per the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker, COVID-19-associated mortality is essentially near all-time pandemic lows.

Roughly 1.8% of all registered deaths across the country were even tangentially associated with COVID-19. Those massive peaks though? Those came with the strictest restrictions of the pandemic, the restrictions Solomon wants to return.

Even the massive increase in 2021-2022 came after vaccines and boosters were widely available.

But a combination of immunity across a wide swath of the population effectively ended the pandemic. It had nothing to do with any pandemic policies from governments here or abroad.

The fact that this is even remotely up for debate is a testament to the power of media misinformation and the willingness of people like Solomon to ignore contradictory information.

There is no emergency, there is no need to reinstate restrictions of any kind to deal with COVID-19. Especially because those restrictions are useless anyway.

Originally published by Brownstone Institute.

