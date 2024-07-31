Covid Injections: a DOD prototype project.

The prototype shot is government property until it is in your body.

Warner Mendenhall

Sep 05, 2022

Hundreds of millions of people have now been subjected to a “prototype” project by the Department of Defense under its Other Transactional Authority. The prototype project includes invention, production, supply chain mechanisms, and injection planning and performance.

The shots are government property until injected. Be careful if you disrupt delivery:

Diversion of COVID-19 Vaccines Prohibited (updated 06/11/2021). (expand the links to find this wording, or print.)

At this time, all COVID-19 vaccine in the United States has been purchased by the United States Government for administration exclusively through the CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Program. The vaccine and all related ancillary supplies,

including the COVID-19 Vaccination Cards, remains U.S. government property until vaccine is administered to the recipient. Inherent in the reference to COVID-19 vaccine remaining property of the United States Government, all USG furnished ancillary materials, including COVID-19 Vaccination Record Cards, have remained property of the United States Government for exclusive use in the CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Program since the program’s inception. This includes COVID-19 Vaccination Record Cards that have been printed by agents on behalf of CDC, including the jurisdictions. USG-provided COVID-19 Vaccination Record Cards remain property of the United States Government until provided to the vaccine recipient following vaccination through the CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Program. The COVID-19 Vaccination Record Cards may not be reproduced by anyone other than authorized jurisdictions or without written permission of CDC. Any use or unauthorized reproduction of the COVID-19 Vaccination Cards outside of the CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Program, or production or use of similar facsimiles of such cards, is prohibited. Any such unauthorized production or use constitutes fraud and is subject to criminal or civil prosecution for violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1001, 42 U.S.C. § 1320b-10, or other relevant federal statutes. COVID-19 vaccination providers are prohibited from selling USG-purchased COVID-19 vaccine (and ancillary materials purchased by the USG for use in the Vaccination Program), soliciting or receiving any inducement, whether direct or indirect, for vaccinating (or providing COVID-19 vaccine to be used for vaccinating) any individual who is not currently eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine as a member of a group currently authorized under prioritization specified by HHS/CDC/ACIP, the state/territory’s governor or other relevant public health authority, or otherwise diverting COVID-19 vaccine from the CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Program. Such use constitutes fraud and is a violation of the terms of the provider agreement. It shall be cause for immediate termination from the CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Program and criminal or civil prosecution for violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1001 or other relevant federal statutes.

To be compliant with Armed Forces Research Project rules, the project team must ensure that:

The project includes a prototype per the statute and the transaction will: “carry out prototype projects that are directly relevant to enhancing the mission effectiveness of military personnel and the supporting platforms, systems, components, or materials proposed to be acquired or developed by the Department of Defense, or to improvement of platforms, systems, components, or materials in use by the armed forces;”

As government property, theft, conversion, and disposal of the injection vials may subject people to criminal penalties. Under 18 U.S. Code § 641 it is a crime to embezzle, steal, convert, or dispose of any thing of value issued by a department of the United States government for personal use. It is also a crime to receive, conceal, or retain anything of value if you know it has been embezzled, stolen or converted.

It may seem silly but even masks provided by the U.S. Government fall under this:

Masks provided through this initiative are U.S. government property and remain U.S. government property until received by the individual who intends to wear the mask. Any sale, diversion, or other distribution of these masks for payment, whether direct or indirect, is prohibited and may be subject to civil or criminal prosecution.