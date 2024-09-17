The Plot to Kill Trump – The Coup Continues?

Posted Sep 17, 2024 by Martin Armstrong

I have warned that there is WAY TOO MUCH ON THE TABLE here if Trump wins. That will terminate the agenda of the Neocons and their dream of conquering Russia, which has been their lifelong dream. I believe that they were psychologically damaged when we were told in the ’50s to hide under our desks because of a possible Russian nuclear attack. They appear to have been mentally impacted living in fear of Russia.

I did a report on the Rise of the Neocons and their rise to power. These people have seized control of our Foreign Policy and are driving the world into World War III. I know some of these people and have looked them straight in the eye. The Neocon movement was began by Irving Kristol whose son Bill Kristol even spoke at one of our conferences.

I confess, originally, that I believed that the Neocons were about economics. I even helped Bill Kristol launch his magazine, taking the back cover for months. I was probably the first to advertise full-page advertisements in the Weekly Standard. They were economic-oriented advertisements – not geopolitical. Bill Kristol managed to convince Rupert Murdoch to fund the Weekly Standard. As the New Yorker wrote: “For twenty-three years, it was the most influential, and often the most interesting, publication of the American right, championing a less dreary and more adventurous conservatism, one that insisted that Washington was the center of human events.”

In 2009, Murdoch sold the Weekly Standard to Philip Anschutz, a Republican billionaire who made his fortune in oil and railroads. The match was not made in heaven. What killed Bill Kristol’s Weekly Standard as it collapsed after 23 years was his own Neocon philosophy that attacked Trump because he was against war and did not share Kristol’s grand redesign of the world order. Kristol turned his magazine outright against Trump in 2016 because Trump was anti-war and Hillary was a Neocon. Kristol used his magazine to try to stop Trump because he was anti-war. He killed his magazine over this issue.

These people switch parties to whoever will wage war. Dick Cheney endorsed Kamala. Then you have all the Neocons coming out to claim they are Republicans for Kamala.

The 2020_CoupWe are in the midst of a continuation of the same coup I wrote about in how they really stole the 2020 election – using the January 6th event to impose EMERGENCY RULES to shut down any challenges. And if that did not work, Pelosi also imposed COVID RULES that no more than 53 people could be on the floor at one time when if a state’s vote is challenged it was to be debated before the FULL Congress.

I also reported that sources had said that a VIRUS WAS COMING two months before anyone heard of such an event. These things have all be well planned and it has been over the desire to conquer Russia.

Hillary blamed Putin, and we had hundreds of millions spent on nothing. What did they paint Trump as Putin’s puppet? Because they wanted to wage war against Russia, and Trump did not. So, they did not want anyone talking to Putin. They claimed no war was because Trump was Putin’s puppet.

I reported on the private blog that “My RELIABLE sources in December [2019] began saying that “a virus is coming” and Gates began selling off stock in other companies.” If you look at the portfolios, you will see even the WEF began dumping shares before anyone heard of COVID.

The rumors circulating are that those in the Deep State have been leaking info about Trump, and we already know that they do not want Trump in office. This would-be assassin was from out of state. Yet, he somehow knew Trump’s schedule and found a gun in Florida conveniently to carry out the act. This is a continuation of a coup, which is getting serious. Routh’ connection to Ukraine is troubling for its shows he was pro-war and reportedly said that: “We need thousands of people here to fight alongside Ukrainians.”

I fear Socrates will be correct, and this 2024 election will be the last. This is NOT a Democrat vs Republican election. This is Neocons vs American People.

Sheriff Snyder said, “How does a guy from not here get all the way to Trump International, realize that the president, former president of the United States, is golfing and is able to get a rifle in that vicinity?” He’s asking the same question the rest of us are! Can the FBI/NSA/Homeland Security be trusted? Watch Green Zone if you have not.

Me: I don't like Trump, I hold Trump responsible, with WHO and AUKUS/Military for releasing Moderna's Covid-19 virus patented in 2013 and the resulting Covid-19 vaccines which have been in the works since 2016 and the Pfizer one was less than 1% effective and the rest, not much better (Pfizer 0.84% according to The Lancet) which suggests, with the nudging and forced compliance, a different purpose intended - apparently Trump would have received 10 cents each time a vaccine was injected - though not confirmed, which presumably Biden - and other politicians got, all in the pay of Big Pharma and the black money which paid for $250 each vaccine per new injection and huge sums paid to hospitals, after a vaccinated death, had to come from somewhere, but where, (The WHO?) as the manufacturing costs of the vaccines was considerably less AND I never saw a video showing Trump ever being vaccinated with the vaccines he would have us all have.

Of Russia - The West has been watching how the Ukraine War played out. In my opinion, Russian forces have been considerably depleted, the Russian armour dates back to the 1950's and has been considerably reduced from Drone attacks and not replaced, with more up to date weaponry, since the Ukraine War has become a Russian Drone war, with the "Allied" satellites in space tracking Russia's nuclear transporters on the ground, any in house nuclear silo's and Russian subs under the seas, a first hit kill-hit shot could take out Putin, quite easily because Putin's nuclear capability is at its weakest at the moment - added to which, if Putin was killed then the whole Russian structure would collapse, because there would be nobody left to replace him, because like President Xi in China, and the little fat fuck in North Korea - they are dictatorships and they kill off the nearby competition, to stay top dog, like America and other countries might appear to be becoming too.

I don't like war and I never did, so either what is happening now is for our entertainment and these "leaders" are all in it together, to reduce us Human Rubbish, or there is some fact to what the future might hold, as above, but ultimately, this is The Great Reset whose purpose is to get rid of us Human Rubbish with their vaccines and 5G and whatever other means they employ, so which is it, in your opinion - and as the old saying goes - Time solves all things, doesn't it?

The Ukraine is worth US$35 trillion? to America and BigRock in resources, so think how much Russia would be worth to America, since America only gets involved in other countries wars, when there is something in it for America - and usually America gets the boot out, when their take over wars fail: Afghanistan, Vietnam, The Congo recently?, etc