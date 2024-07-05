The Covid-19 vaccines: When you say:

The Moderna contains 40*10^12 LNPs, to the best of my knowledge (Pfizer 12*10^12). This equates to 40/12 trillion in short scale. AZ has 50*10^9, which would be 1 milliard in long scale. I believe these numbers to be correct (https://evolutionaryhealthplan.info/#_Ref83404023 ) and these Spike Proteins replicate constantly.

But Covid-19 vaccines are Bio Weapons which means Bio = two and this is the second hidden one which is not being discussed, so that by "maybe" turning off LNP's, might activate the carbon particles into graphene hydroxide razors instead, as discussed below, if they are inert until activated by 5G signal, as I believe - which makes them a great military weapon:

This is the US Army contract with Pfizer for the supply of the vaccines which Trump signed which Trump by the Defense Production Act, gave himself the absolute and only authority to sign - and which the US Army then supplied to all - for Trump's Operation Warp Speed, which you will see referenced third paragraph down.

President Trump said he invoked the Defense Production Act more than 100 times to facilitate Operation Warp Speed.

Dr Noack: They show that it is not graphene oxide, but rather graphene hydroxide. I would like to explain what this graphene hydroxide is. It is mono-layer activated carbon. There are C6 rings. He found it in all samples. Every corner is a carbon atom. This is on a nanoscale.

I’ll cut this up a bit here. If it is 50nm long, there are 500 rings in a row. These are hydroxy groups (OH). In graphene oxide you have double bonded oxygen, and in graphene hydroxide you have an OH group. The electrons are delocalised (fully mobile). The piece is 50nm long but only 0.1 nm thick. These C6 structures are extremely stable. You can make brake pads out of this. It is not biologically decomposable.

These nanoscale structures can best be described as razor blades. These razor blades are injected into the body. Nano-scale, tiny razor blades. Only one atom layer thick. Relatively wide and high. They are razors, biologically not decomposable. The OH (hydroxy) groups can split off a proton. When the proton is split off, they gain a negative charge spread out over the whole system.

It is basically an acid. It suspends well in water because of the negative charge. So these are razor blades spread homogenously in the liquid. This is basically Russian roulette. You can see it very clearly in this woman. It cuts the blood vessels. The blood vessels have epithel cells as their inner lining. The epithel is extremely smooth. like a mirror. And it is cut up by these razor blades. That is what’s so dangerous.

If you inject the vaccine into a vein, the razors will circulate in the blood and cut up the epithel. The mean thing is that toxicological tests are done in Petri dishes. And there you will not find anything. These are the sharpest imaginable structures because they are only one atom layer thick.

This is a huge molecule which is extremely sharp. I am a specilist in activated carbon. In my doctoral thesis, I have converted graphen oxide to graphene hydroxide. I joined the world’s leading activated carbon manufacturer. After a year I was in charge of new activated carbon products. We bought a small company in Durham, near Newcastle, England. I was in charge of “new carbon products”, Europe-wide. I was in application scouting.

If you perform an autopsy on the victims, you will not find anything. Toxicologists do their tests in Petri dishes. They can’t imagine that there are structures that can cut up blood vessels. There are pictures of coagulated blood coming out of the nose. People bleed to death on the inside. Especially the top athletes who are dropping dead have fast flowing blood. The faster the blood flows, the more damage the razors will do.

As a chemist, if you inject this into the blood, you know you are a murderer. It’s a new material, toxocologists are not aware of it yet. Suddenly it makes sense that victims look like this. And that top athletes with high blood circulation, completely healthy, suddenly drop dead. You see people collapse immediately after vaccination and have a seizure. These people had bad luck in the Russian roulette. Very likely, a vein was hit by the syringe.

The question you have to ask politicians and the question doctors should ask Pfizer, is: Why are these razor blades in the vaccine?

Now they want to force vaccinate children from the age of 6 months.

DETECTION OF GRAPHENE IN COVID19 VACCINES

“The Supreme Court (2013) ruled that if there is anything synthetic, not from nature, inside of our genome, then whoever owns the patent on those synthetic parts now owns part or all of you as a human. That means Bill and Melinda Gates, The Department of Defense, [and others] can literally own a human being. If this synthetic code is taken up into your genome, by law, you could be owned overnight.”

The synthetic mRNA of Pfizer and Moderna, along with the viral vector DNA delivery systems of Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, change your genetic code, making you “genetically-modified". But Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks tells you straight up that 1) the shots change your genetic code and 2) the shots do not stop the spread of COVID-19. He says the Moderna shot is “hacking the software of life” (at the 0:43 second mark, but the whole video is…disturbing).

Viral vectors do the same thing.

So do these companies “own you” once you get the shots?

Once you get these shots, you are no longer a “naturally-occurring” human being.

Prosthetic limbs, breast implants, etc. are not “natural” per se. But they are removable and not part of what fundamentally makes you human.

Gene therapy is irreversible. Do the math yourself.

However to sum up, even "if" the LNP's (Pfizer 12*10^12). This equates to 40/12 trillion in short scale can be turned off, throughout the body, that does not change that once you get these shots, you are no longer a “naturally-occurring” human being, but a Trans Human with zero Rights by US Supreme Court Law 2013 which defines natural to nature mRNA, from ModRNA DNA synthetic, made in a laboratory and patented, which all of these vaccines are, which means you can't be Human ever again, with Human Rights - so what is the point in maybe solving one issue, but not the other?

Chalk Tablets and Snake Oil? - well they won't be free, but will cost you money, so someone is going to profit from them, but based on what proof "maybe" and for trillions replicating constantly and spread in all organs throughout the body?

Seems to me that the best thing to have done, was NOT volunteer to have them in the first place. Experimental Test Vaccines and the vaccine makers have Blanket Immunity From Prosecution - surely that meant "something".