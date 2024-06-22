Dr. David Martin Since 2002 coronavirus has been a man-made pathogen

By Rhoda Wilson on June 22, 2024

The entire exercise over the last four and half years was wilfully misleading the population into taking something through coercion that would not have otherwise ever been accepted.

“Since 2002, there has not been a coronavirus; there has been an engineered pathogen. Engineered by Ralph Baric at the University of Carolina Chapel Hill where, in 2002, he patented the’ infectious, replication defective, clone of coronavirus’,” Dr. David Martin said.

“The ‘coronavirus’ that has been branded to be part of covid-19, does not exist. What does exist is a pathogen modelled off of properties of what was once upon a time isolated as coronavirus,” he explained. “Properties that increased its pathogenicity [and] increased its toxicity but … decreased its transmissibility … In 2002 it was patented to be non-transmissable.”

In other words, since 2002 coronavirus has been man-made and has not been a pathogen of nature. Why would they do this?

“We have a commercially interested group of sociopaths who want to make money while killing people,” Dr. Martin said, “that’s the bottom line.”

On Wednesday, Dr. David E. Martin joined Alex Jones to explain where the biological weapon called SARS-CoV-2 originated, who are the criminals behind it, the criminal counts against the perpetrators and much more.

Coronavirus has been in play as a biological weapon agent since 1966. Most people first heard about coronavirus in 2019 but “the fact of the matter is it has been around since 1966 as a biological weapon,” Dr. Martin said.

In 1990, Pfizer filed the first patent for a vaccine for coronavirus.

In 1999, Ralph Baric’s modification and manipulation programme took what used to be a respiratory and gastrointestinal bug and turned it into something that would cause cardiomyopathy in rabbits. This gave rise to a patent that was filed in 2002 for an infectious, replication defective, clone of coronavirus.

In 2014, the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill was authorised to waive the gain-of-function moratorium. The pathogen they were working on at the time was the Wuhan Institute of Virology virus 1 (“WIV-1”) spike protein, Dr. Martin said. In 2016 they said WIV-1 was poised for human emergence.

“In 2018/2019,” he said, “The United States government reclaimed the patent from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. The Department of Health and Human Services at the National Institutes of Health took the UNC Chapel Hill patent on an infectious, replication defective coronavirus and reclaimed title and interest to it.”

“Four months later, in April of 2019, Moderna amended four patent applications in which they made the following statement: ‘After an accidental or intentional release of a lethal respiratory pathogen … ‘Release’. Does that sound like a leak? Does that sound like ‘accidental’? No.”

Although they won’t use the word “lethal,” they knew on 18 September 2019 they were going to release a lethal respiratory pathogen. “They knew it was deadly. They knew it was going to kill people,” he said.

On 18 September 2019, they said that by 20 September 2020, the world would accept a universal vaccine. And, as Dr. Martin said, “they said, ‘they would do so in response … to an accidental or deliberate release of a lethal respiratory pathogen’.” They had been planning these mandatory injections since 2015.

Who is they?

“The masterplan [to vaccinate the world] was done by none other than the Wellcome Trust, NIAID Anthony Fauci, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (specifically Dr. Chris Elias), Dr. Gao from the CDC of the People’s Republic of China and a whole host of others who sit on what is called the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board,” Dr. Martin said.

The Alex Jones Show: Dr. David Martin Interview – US Gov. Is Coordinating A Depopulation Programme Against The World (timestamp 16:43)

“To advance the social and commercial interests of sociopaths that wanted to kill human beings for the sake of their agenda, they decided to unleash a lethal respiratory pathogen on the population so the population would be bamboozled into taking an mRNA shot which would permanently, permanently alter their human condition,” Dr. Martin said.

In November 2019, Ralph Baric sent a genetic sequence to the Vaccine Research Centre at the US National Institutes of Health (“NIH”). “[The sequence] was not for ‘the coronavirus’ and it was not for ‘the coronavirus vaccine’, it was for the mRNA that was used to instruct the human body to make a scheduled pathogen,” Dr. Martin said.

“What they did is, they said, ‘We’re going to inject into the arms of billions of people the instructions to turn each individual into a bioweapons factory’ … Every single person that took the shot became the manufacturer of a synthetic spike protein associated with the coronavirus model.

“The difference between this and everything that’s been done before is really simple. In the case of mRNA, there are two distinctions that are absolutely unique to the covid pandemic. Number 1, we are actually creating the mechanism to instruct the body to manufacture a toxin … Number 2, the response is actually a ‘hopeful’ response that failed to consider two very critical things: the lipid nanoparticle in which the shot is delivered actually is also a toxin … and then the worst part about it is that we introduced a thing called pseudouridine.”

Pseudouridine was published in 2018 to be a pro-cancer agent. What this means is that “it shuts down the body’s response to how we recognise tumours and suppress tumours,” Dr. Martin explained. Pseudouridine has been included in mRNA injections to stabilise the mRNA so it stays in the human body longer to achieve its effect, he said.

SARS-CoV-2 wasn’t a virus from China, Dr. Martin emphasised. “No one wants to admit that the United States government is actually funding these programmes and laundering these programmes through the universities in very important electoral locations around the world.” In American states where universities are running biological weapons programmes, none of the politicians are admitting what’s happening in their states.

“It is [ ] false … for a congressman or a senator to continually perpetrate a lie in Congress about the Wuhan virus and was it a lab leak and was it this or that,” Dr. Martin said. “It’s equally problematic for an elected official to lie in Congress as it is for a Supreme Court justice … to lie about the pathology associated with coronavirus … as equally problematic for Fauci to lie and say he didn’t do gain-of-function moratorium.”

“The master plan is simple.” Dr. Martin said, Three-quarters of the world’s population are unnecessary and need to be shoved off the planet … This is World War III, that’s not hyperbole, it just comes in a different form.

