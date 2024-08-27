The Democrats have flooded the country with illegal aliens. At least Texas is taking action. Hello! Governors – wake the hell up if you care about our country!

They are standing in lines and getting driver’s licenses, and in most states, that and a fictitious address let you vote. I live in Florida. Even DeSantis could be removed from office if he does not MANDATE that you MUST come with a passport, birth certificate, or naturalization papers to vote. The Democrats have destroyed the United States. I fear this will be our last election, and nobody will accept the outcome. Both sides will head to the courts. Everyone else in Europe, Asia, South America, and Canada might as well mail-in ballots and use the White House address 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, Washington DC, DC 20500. If they vote for Kamala, they will be gladly accepted in DC. Any for Trump will be trashed. Is this what a usurpation of power looks like?

I wish the COMPUTER forecast had been my opinion.

At least then, there would have been hope I was wrong.

Me: What a way to run a Presidential Election