There has been the emergence of several studies investigating this very topic coming to the conclusion that the rise in cancer began occurring more markedly after the covid vaccines were rolled out.

Australia is one country where such findings apply. It is also the first Western country to have ordered a commission into unexpected deaths – a commission to which I was recently invited to present evidence.

What cannot be ignored is that the excess deaths in Australia did not occur during covid which was indeed very benign in such a sun-drenched country replete with vitamin D3! No, excess deaths, as across the rest of the world, started only after the vaccine rollout, accelerating after the third and subsequent totally unnecessary boosters.

The best uncontaminated data on the subject to have been published, which I have previously commented on, comes from Japan. After much peer review it was published in the medical journal Cureus. It shows a clear increase in all cancers, with the increase clearly linked to the boosters.

This paper and its reporting subsequently became the subject of aggressive attack by the news agency Reuters. As a result it has been withdrawn. Reuters is part of the Trusted News Initiative (TNI) [sic] designed to suppress inconvenient facts – the present-day incarnation of Orwell’s 1984 Ministry of Truth. TNI is a collaboration of the world’s leading media companies founded by the BBC which includes European Broadcasting Union and NHK (Japan), key news agencies such as Associated Press and Reuters and largest technology companies such as Google, Meta and Microsoft. ‘Trusted News Initiative members work together to build audience trust and to find solutions to tackle challenges of disinformation,’ says the BBC of its pride and joy. ‘By including media organisations and social media platforms, it is the only forum in the world of its kind designed to take on disinformation in real time.’

Or putting it another way, a forum to suppress inconvenient facts immediately.

I have been shown and have read the record of the retraction – exchanges between Reuters, the editors of Cureus and the authors reported by The Defender here. It is an absolute disgrace that such censoring of hard data is still going on. It reveals and highlights the number of papers that have reported the truth and have then been bullied into retraction. The covid vaccines autopsies study in the Lancet which found 74 per cent of the deaths studied were caused by vaccine springs to mind. The study was removed within 24 hours. There are many others.

A team of US National Institutes of Health, Pharma and other paid liars must be scouring the literature and then basically blackmailing the editors and journals into withdrawing the truth. You may wonder why the book I edited, The Death of Science, was called by that name. You have the answer in this.

It is because of this persistent and near-immediate suppression plus the disingenuous theorising such as the Telegraph’s cancer report, that it is most important to bring to your attention the latest very important study from Italy on ‘all cause’ deaths during Covid-19 vaccination in an Italian province, before it too is retracted.

The paper, in case of this, can also be found on Dr Peter McCullough’s website. My prediction is that it will not last long in print because the evidence is so clear: it finds that deaths in this clearly defined population are absolutely related to the number of vaccines administered to individuals. It also finds that unvaccinated have a 1.37 times lower death rate than the vaccinated and that there is a very clear increase in deaths with each vaccine, which exactly mirrors the Japanese study. The

‘modest’ conclusion is that there is no evidence that the vaccines saved any lives! To the contrary: the vaccines cost lives. In summary it completely supports that excess deaths correlate with vaccine doses and nothing else. This really needs highlighting as this is another proof in a long line of now retracted papers.

The only papers that should be retracted re covid are all those in Nature, the Lancet etc etc which really were propaganda and nothing else.

So back to the Telegraph suggestion that all cancers are now caused by smoking. This surely ranks with the cretinous utterances of the man we seem condemned to have as our Chief Medical Officer, Sir Chris Whitty, who opined that the excess deaths in young adults were due to not being able to commence statins during the lockdown. Fact one, Sir Chris: the unexpected peak was in people below 50 years old. Fact two, Sir Chris: you have to be at least 55-60 to be eligible for statins!

Now following the tremendous success he had in locking us down unnecessarily, destroying NHS services for anything other than covid (which almost exclusively killed very elderly patients), destroying children’s education, careers and mental health, not to mention wrecking the entire economy for decades, Sir Chris’s former colleague Sir Patrick Vallance has been made science minister and given a peerage to boot.

I can only assume that Sir Keir Starmer has read my book The Death of Science and wishes to continue destroying it and the population along with it.

