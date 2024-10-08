Protect yourself from new 'card declined' scam

Jeff Rossen explains how scammers are tricking online shoppers into entering multiple payment methods on fraudulent websites.

There’s a new scam to look out for while shopping online.

The Better Business Bureau says it’s getting reports from people receiving fraudulent charges on their financial accounts after getting “card declined” messages while shopping online.

According to the BBB, scammers will create fake websites that appear legitimate. When you attempt to make a purchase, your card is declined. Trying a different card results in the same decline, prompting you to try multiple payment methods. In reality, you are on a fake website, and scammers now have access to all your payment information.

To protect yourself, always ensure you are shopping on a legitimate site. Double-check the URL – if it is off by a letter or two, that’s a good sign it could be a fake site. Never click on links in unsolicited messages, because scammers often impersonate businesses in texts and emails.

