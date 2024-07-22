Death of the Fantasy of Democracy

Posted Jul 22, 2024 by Martin Armstrong

COMMENT: A friend of mine insisted I read you because you have real experience. I tuned in only so I could argue with my friend. I raise the white flag. You said they would only allow Biden to be on the ticket and nobody else because he would drop out after the RNC event, and they would draft someone for August. You said we do not live in a democracy but a republic, and we are no different than Russia giving 71-year-old ladies prison time for a protest. I guess that is like Russia. You even said they would try to assassinate Trump because he was a threat to their agenda. My friend insisted I post this as my mea culpa, and I had to use those words because you are a Latin enthusiast.

REPLY: It is all a facade. You never were given a choice to vote for anyone other than Biden, and the plan all along was that he would step aside, and the backroom brokering would pick their candidate – not you so much for democracy. Your vote has NEVER counted for anything. It is a great hat trick. CNN was in on it. There has NEVER been a debate before the candidates are nominated. There were to be no debates – remember? Then Biden suddenly agreed, and that was to show he was incompetent.

The Democrats ate their own. They do not care about anyone – certainly not you! They trashed Biden all for the Party. He was NEVER in charge. He was just a placeholder, and people like Blinken and Victoria Nuland were in charge of foreign policy.

I can run for Congress and say whatever you want to hear to win. Then I get there, and there is a DAY-ONE meeting. You are then instructed on how Washington works. Whatever you ran for means nothing. The Party then tells you what to vote for. The policies are set in the backroom by UNELECTED party elites. Just look at the votes—most are down party lines. This is all a facade.

Here is a tape from the London FT at Davos when Trump was elected in 2016. Suddenly, “democracy” became evil “populism” – how dare the people vote against the establishment! Populism/Democracy has to be eradicated. All you have heard was they fought to keep Trump off the ballot because they were “DEFENDING DEMOCRACY” by denying independent candidates who will not follow party directives from the backroom.

The World Economic Forum has publicly stated that the US is a threat to their goal of a one-world government, that our nuclear power should be handed to the UN, and that Democracy no longer works and should be discarded. These are not conspiracy theories, and the very mainstream press that calls them conspiracy theories is part of the agenda.

The Neocons were behind the attempt to assassinate Trump. The Neocons have dreamed of this day. They finally get to destroy Russia—their long-life goal. Of course, they cheer when sending your children to die for their dreams.

These people are so evil; they are traitors to everything our nation once stood for.

