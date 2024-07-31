Using Apps to Trace Unknown Callers

BeenVerified Team

February 9, 2024

In today’s interconnected world, the phone remains an essential tool for communication, yet it also serves as a gateway for unwanted disturbances from unknown callers. Mere ignorance doesn’t always work as a scam, and spam calls aren’t just a nuisance. They can be genuinely dangerous, potentially exposing individuals to fraud or compromising personal safety.

The ability to identify unknown callers is not a matter of curiosity but a crucial aspect of security and mental well-being. When people find themselves vulnerable to a barrage of communications from various sources, identifying who is on the other end of a call can help them distinguish between a real person and an unproductive interruption, like a robocall, telemarketer or scammer, allowing for a more efficient management of their time and attention.

That’s why modern caller identification apps are becoming indispensable tools for navigating the daily influx of calls.

Methods to trace unknown callers

The cellphone feature can detect spam calls from annoying telemarketing phone numbers.

Using third-party tools

Tracing unknown callers has been revolutionized by various third-party applications designed to identify and manage incoming calls.

For instance, BeenVerified’s reverse phone lookup tool is a valuable resource for trying to manage and identify unknown callers. With billions of phone data points at your disposal, you can search for information about the person behind those unfamiliar calls. The tool could unearth useful details such as the caller’s address, age, email and even their social media profiles.

Armed with this information, you can make informed decisions about whether to answer the call or ignore it. The reverse phone lookup works with almost all types of numbers, including cell phones and landlines as well as unpublished or unlisted numbers. Whether you’re dealing with spam calls or trying to uncover the identity of a mystery caller, BeenVerified’s reverse phone lookup is here to try and provide answers and help you manage your phone calls more effectively.

Network carrier options

Phone carriers offer certain codes to help trace calls directly from your device.

Dialing *69 to return the most recent call

This service works on landlines and cell phones, allowing users to call back the last number that called them.

Dialing *57 to track harassing callers (where available)

This code enables users to trace the source of repetitive harassment, although availability may vary by region and carrier.

Contacting your phone company for assistance

Your phone company can offer assistance with tracing calls, using system codes and features specific to their service offerings. Some examples of such services include Verizon Call Filter, which identifies spam calls and lets you report the problematic numbers, and AT&T ActiveArmor, which proactively blocks spam calls and sends unknown callers to voicemail.

By employing these methods, individuals may gain control over their phone interactions, create a safer communication environment and potentially enhance productivity.

Preventing unknown callers from disturbing you

A pervasive issue troubling smartphone users is the relentless bombardment of unsolicited robo and spam calls. To combat this, both Apple and Android have developed features to give users peace of mind. For example, Apple’s “Silence Unknown Callers” function, detects and directs calls from unrecognized numbers straight to voicemail, proactively shielding users from potentially undesired interruptions. Similarly, Android users have access to built-in settings to manage and block unknown contacts.

Activating the ‘Silence Unknown Callers’ feature on smartphones

Apple

Navigate to “Settings,” select “Phone” and toggle “Silence Unknown Callers” on.

Android

This will vary according to manufacturer, but if you access your phone dialer app settings you may see options for spam call filtering or blocking features.

Registering your number with the Do Not Call Registry

Another accessible and effective measure is to enlist your phone number in the National Do Not Call Registry. This service is designed to reduce telemarketing calls and can be useful in reducing the volume of unwanted calls. Registration is free and can be done online. However, it’s important to note this will not stop all telemarketing calls, but it can significantly reduce their frequency.

Reporting scam calls to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

In the case of scam or harassing calls, one can reach out to law enforcement, the FCC’s Consumer Complaint Center or the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) to report the incident.

This is easy to do because most agencies offer simple and free ways to reach out through their website or via toll-free phone numbers.

In addition to protecting you, reporting scam calls can help authorities trace the people behind the calls and take appropriate action against them, reducing the number of spammers and scammers out there.

The use of technology and apps to trace unknown callers is proving to be crucial in today’s interconnected world. Not only do these tools aid in identifying and managing incoming calls, but they also contribute to security and mental well-being.

Caller identification apps, such as the reverse phone lookup tool offered by BeenVerified, may provide valuable information about unknown callers, allowing individuals to make informed decisions about answering or ignoring calls. Network carrier options and smartphone features like call blocking and spam filtering provide additional control over phone interactions. Registering with the Do Not Call Registry and reporting scam calls to authorities are also effective measures to reduce unwanted calls and protect oneself. By utilizing these tools and methods, individuals can create a safer communication environment, enhance productivity and potentially help authorities take action against spammers and scammers. Ultimately, technology is at our service when it comes to navigating the influx of unknown calls and ensuring personal safety.

