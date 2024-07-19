Tattoo Ink Found to Be Contaminated With Bacteria

Megan Brooks

July 18, 2024

Commercial tattoo and permanent makeup inks are too often contaminated with microbes that can lead to infection, warn investigators of a first-of-its-kind study testing the products.

When US researchers tested 75 unopened and sealed tattoo and permanent makeup inks from 14 different manufacturers, they discovered that about 35% of the products were contaminated with bacteria.

They detected both aerobic bacteria, which require oxygen, and anaerobic bacteria, which thrive in low-oxygen environments like the dermal layer of the skin.

"This suggests that contaminated tattoo inks could be a source of infection from both types of bacteria," Seong-Jae Peter Kim, PhD, a microbiologist with the Division of Microbiology, National Center for Toxicological Research, US Food and Drug Administration, who worked on the study, said in a news release.

The findings "are concerning," said Waleed Javaid, MD, professor of medicine and director of infection prevention and control for the Mount Sinai Health System in New York City. "This contamination poses a significant health risk, as these inks are injected into the dermal layer of the skin, creating an environment conducive to bacterial infections," said Javaid, who wasn't involved in the study, which was published online in Applied and Environmental Microbiology.

New Body Art Culture

Tattoos are more popular than ever, and it is estimated that at least 32% of people in the United States have at least one tattoo. And the rise in popularity has coincided with an increase in ink-related infections.

This new research joins previous studies that have demonstrated that commercial tattoo and permanent makeup inks are often contaminated with pathogenic microorganisms.

Of the 75 ink samples that Kim and colleagues tested, 26 were contaminated with 34 bacterial isolates classified into 14 genera and 22 species. Among the 34 bacterial isolates, 19 were identified as possibly pathogenic bacterial strains.

Two species —Cutibacterium acnes (four strains) and Staphylococcus epidermidis (two strains) — were isolated under anaerobic conditions.

Two possibly pathogenic bacterial strains — Staphylococcus saprophyticus and C acnes — were isolated from the same two ink samples, indicating that tattoo and permanent makeup inks can harbor both aerobic (S saprophyticus) and anaerobic (C acnes) bacteria.

There was no significant association between sterility claims on the ink label and the absence of bacterial contamination.

"The presence of bacteria like Cutibacterium acnes and Staphylococcus epidermidis, which can cause skin infections and other complications, underscores the potential danger to individuals receiving tattoos or permanent makeup," Javaid explained.

The results "emphasize the importance of monitoring these products for both aerobic and anaerobic bacteria, including possibly pathogenic microorganisms," Kim said in the news release.

The next steps, according to the researchers, include developing more efficient and accurate microbial detection methods for tattoo inks to streamline the monitoring process and examining the occurrence, co-occurrence, and diversity of microbial contaminants in tattoo inks to prevent future contamination.

Counseling Patients

Healthcare professionals play a "crucial role in counseling patients about the risks associated with tattoos. They should inform patients about the potential for infections, allergic reactions, and other complications related to tattooing and permanent ink," said Javaid.

Specific advice can include ensuring that the tattoo parlor adheres to strict hygiene practices and verifying that tattoo inks are from reputable sources and, if possible, have undergone sterilization.

Clinicians should discuss the importance of proper aftercare to minimize the risk for infection, recommend patients with compromised immune systems or skin conditions to reconsider getting a tattoo, and encourage patients to be aware of the signs of infection and to seek medical attention promptly if any symptoms arise.

"Enhanced regulatory measures would help reduce the risk of infections and ensure safer tattooing practices for consumers," Javaid said. The findings of Kim and colleagues "indicate that current manufacturing and sterilization processes are inadequate."

Regulations could include stricter manufacturing standards to ensure sterility, the mandatory testing of inks for microbial contamination before they reach the market, clear labeling requirements that accurately reflect the sterility and safety of products, and regular inspections and audits of tattoo ink manufacturers, he said, which could encourage the development of more effective sterilization techniques to eliminate bacterial contamination.

The FDA has created a document — Think Before You Ink: Tattoo Safety — for consumers who are considering getting a tattoo.

Medscape

