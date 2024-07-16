Tampon makers and the FDA recommend that tampons not be used at night or for longer than eight hours due to a greater risk of toxic shock syndrome, a deadly bacterial infection that can cause organ failure and death if not treated.

That advice also applies to anyone concerned about heavy metals or chemicals in their menstrual products, said Nancy King Reame, professor emerita of health promotion and risk reduction at the School of Nursing at Columbia University Medical Center.

"But because the vaginal microbiome, including menstrual fluid, is the least understood organ system in the body, real-world advice on the use of period products based on these findings is premature to say the least," said Reame, who assisted on the tampon study.

Other recommendations include washing your hands before and after inserting or removing a tampon to reduce bacterial spread, changing tampons every four to eight hours and using the lowest absorbency possible.

"If you can wear one tampon up to eight hours without changing it, the absorbency may be too high," the FDA noted on its website.

Signs of toxic shock, which include a sudden high fever, diarrhea, dizziness, vomiting or a rash that looks like a sunburn, need immediate medical attention.

In addition, "if you have discomfort, pain or other unexpected symptoms like unusual discharge when trying to insert or wear a tampon, or if you have an allergic reaction, stop using tampons and contact your provider," the FDA said.

