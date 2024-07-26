Moderna and Pfizer Confirms Link Between COVID mRNA Vaccines and Cancer

By The Exposé on July 26, 2024

Moderna has admitted its mRNA COVID vaccine causes CANCER after billions of DNA fragments were found in vials of the dangerous injection.

The revelation was made after Dr. Robert Malone recently made an appearance at an “Injuries Caused by COVID-19 Vaccines” hearing led by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), at which he revealed how Moderna’s patent shows that its (COVID-19) “vaccine” vials contain billions of DNA fragments and other contaminants linked to birth defects and cancer.

At the hearing, Dr. Malone spoke about how Moderna acknowledges in its patent that RNA is preferable to DNA in vaccines because of the risks involved, but that the company’s mRNA injection, which was administered to tens of millions of people, is contaminated with the latter.

“Moderna has a patent on the use of RNA for vaccines,” Dr Malone stated. “And in that, Moderna explicitly acknowledges that RNA is superior to DNA for vaccine purposes because problems, including the possibility of insertional mutagenesis that could lead to the activation of oncogenes or the inactivation of tumour suppressor genes.”

“FDA says they’re not aware of any concerns, but Moderna, in its own patent, lays out exactly the same concerns that exist about DNA in insertional mutagenesis and genotoxicity.

“So, Moderna knows it – DNA is a contaminant. It is left in because of the way they make it … they use DNA to make RNA, and then they degrade the DNA, and then they have to purify the degraded DNA away from the RNA, and the process they are using is not that good.”

Moderna ADMITS That DNA Contamination Can Lead to Cancer

• Moderna has a patent that acknowledges RNA is preferable to DNA in vaccines due to risks of insertional mutagenesis, which might activate oncogenes or inhibit tumor suppressor genes, Dr. @RWMaloneMD explained.

Pfizer’s mRNA jab for COVID also contaminated with cancer-causing DNA fragments

Scientists from the United States and Canada were able to get their hands on unopened vials of Moderna’s COVID jab, with a clear chain of custody, and sampled them. This is their expertise, just to be clear: they do deep sequencing on samples and relay their findings for the public good.

What they discovered were large numbers of DNA fragments in the RNA preparation, to which they applied standard reconstruction tools to see what the circular plasmid DNAs looked like – none of this was disclosed to the public, by the way.

The documentation suggests that there are certain DNA sequences present in the vials that are normally not allowed in anything that is going to go into humans, “not the least of which is an antibiotic resistance gene,” Dr. Malone explained.

“They include these sequences from Simian Virus 40 – not the whole virus, but highly active promoter sequences – which is exactly the thing that the FDA in their older regulations said must be avoided because it confers even more risk for insertional mutagenesis.”

It turns out that Pfizer’s mRNA injection for COVID contains the same contaminants. Documentation was provided by the company to regulators in the U.S., Europe and Canada. These regulators deleted the little notation about SV40 sequences in an apparent attempt to hide it from the public.

“The FDA didn’t take the raw DNA sequences, reconstruct those plasmid maps, and look at them themselves,” Dr. Malone clarified. “They just took for granted what Pfizer had given them. And now this is all coming out because of what these researchers found.”

High-level people at both Moderna and Pfizer had to have known about this, Dr Malone said, the potential consequences for jab recipients being “anything that is associated with DNA damage, i.e., birth defects and cancer being the most notable ones.”

The Expose

Me: Ahhh - That's how lots of people get Turbo Cancers then, after vaccines.

"These regulators deleted the little notation about SV40 sequences in an apparent attempt to hide it from the public".

SV40 = the lipid nanoparticle in which the shot is delivered actually is also a toxin … and then the worst part about it is that we introduced a thing called pseudouridine.”

Pseudouridine was published in 2018 to be a pro-cancer agent. What this means is that “it shuts down the body’s response to how we recognise tumours and suppress tumours,” Dr. Martin explained. Pseudouridine has been included in mRNA injections to stabilise the mRNA so it stays in the human body longer to achieve its effect, he said = MS40?

Dr. Masanori Fukushima, pointed out that “turbo cancers,” a kind “previously unseen by doctors” that progress extremely quickly and are typically in stage four by the time they are diagnosed, have started to appear after the jab rollouts. These “turbo cancers” are emerging along with excess mortality due to cancer in general, which Dr. Fukushima says cannot be explained only by lost opportunities for screenings or treatment during the COVID outbreak.

The Moderna contains 40*10^12 LNPs, to the best of my knowledge (Pfizer 12*10^12). This equates to 40/12 trillion in short scale. AZ has 50*10^9, which would be 1 milliard in long scale. I believe these numbers to be correct (https://evolutionaryhealthplan.info/#_Ref83404023 )