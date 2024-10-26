SV40 is getting a lot of attention lately as well as an increase in the numbers of vaccinated people getting Heart Attacks and being permanently vaccines injured and it seemed appropriate to bring that into focus now that Canada has a 100% effective cure for the vaccine injured, those who have been vaccinated and injured and those who, as yet, don't have any vaccines injury, but could in the future.

To recap:

Coronavirus has been in play as a biological weapon agent since 1966. Most people first heard about coronavirus in 2019 but “the fact of the matter is it has been around since 1966 as a biological weapon,” Dr. Martin said.

“Since 2002, there has not been a coronavirus; there has been an engineered pathogen. Engineered by Ralph Baric at the University of Carolina Chapel Hill where, in 2002, he patented the’ infectious, replication defective, clone of coronavirus’,” Dr. David Martin said.

“The ‘coronavirus’ that has been branded to be part of covid-19, does not exist. What does exist is a pathogen modelled off of properties of what was once upon a time isolated as coronavirus,” he explained. “Properties that increased its pathogenicity [and] increased its toxicity but … decreased its transmissibility … In 2002 it was patented to be non-transmissable.”

In other words, since 2002 coronavirus has been man-made and has not been a pathogen of nature. Why would they do this?

DARPA has openly bragged on Twitter that Moderna’s mRNA vaccine technology, and by extension Moderna’s Covid vaccine, was a product of their ADEPT program, however, research shows that Moderna did not merely apply for a patent in 2016 with US9587003B2: as reported in the Daily Mail. They actually applied in 2013 for 4 patents with US9149506B2, US9216205B2, US9255129B2, US9301993B2, as well for their “Covid-19 virus” patent #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG

ADEPT is a Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (“DARPA”) program that began in 2012. The acronym stands for Autonomous Diagnostics to Enable Prevention and Therapeutics. PROTECT is a sub-program of ADEPT, and it stands for Prophylactic Options to Environmental and Contagious Threats

“We have a commercially interested group of sociopaths who want to make money while killing people,” Dr. Martin said, “that’s the bottom line.”

On Wednesday, Dr. David E. Martin joined Alex Jones to explain where the biological weapon called SARS-CoV-2 originated, who are the criminals behind it, the criminal counts against the perpetrators and much more.

In 1990, Pfizer filed the first patent for a vaccine for coronavirus.

In 1999, Ralph Baric’s modification and manipulation programme took what used to be a respiratory and gastrointestinal bug and turned it into something that would cause cardiomyopathy in rabbits. This gave rise to a patent that was filed in 2002 for an infectious, replication defective, clone of coronavirus.

In 2014, the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill was authorised to waive the gain-of-function moratorium. The pathogen they were working on at the time was the Wuhan Institute of Virology virus 1 (“WIV-1”) spike protein, Dr. Martin said. In 2016 they said WIV-1 was poised for human emergence.

Donald Trump's tenure as the 45th president of the United States began with his inauguration on January 20, 2017, and ended on January 20, 2021. Wikipedia - note "2017-2021"

“In 2018/2019,” he said, “The United States government reclaimed the patent from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. The Department of Health and Human Services at the National Institutes of Health took the UNC Chapel Hill patent on an infectious, replication defective coronavirus and reclaimed title and interest to it. (Those who pull puppet Trump's strings: 2017-2021)

On 18 September 2019, they said that by 20 September 2020, the world would accept a universal vaccine. And, as Dr. Martin said, “they said, ‘they would do so in response … to an accidental or deliberate release of a lethal respiratory pathogen’.” They had been planning these mandatory injections since 2015.

“The masterplan [to vaccinate the world] was done by none other than the Wellcome Trust, NIAID Anthony Fauci, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (specifically Dr. Chris Elias), Dr. Gao from the CDC of the People’s Republic of China and a whole host of others who sit on what is called the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board,” Dr. Martin said.

“To advance the social and commercial interests of sociopaths that wanted to kill human beings for the sake of their agenda, they decided to unleash a lethal respiratory pathogen on the population so the population would be bamboozled into taking an mRNA shot which would permanently, permanently alter their human condition,” Dr. Martin said.

In November 2019, Ralph Baric sent a genetic sequence to the Vaccine Research Centre at the US National Institutes of Health (“NIH”). “[The sequence] was not for ‘the coronavirus’ and it was not for ‘the coronavirus vaccine’, it was for the mRNA that was used to instruct the human body to make a scheduled pathogen,” Dr. Martin said.

“What they did is, they said, ‘We’re going to inject into the arms of billions of people the instructions to turn each individual into a bioweapons factory’ … Every single person that took the shot became the manufacturer of a synthetic spike protein associated with the coronavirus model.

“The difference between this and everything that’s been done before is really simple. In the case of mRNA, there are two distinctions that are absolutely unique to the covid pandemic. Number 1, we are actually creating the mechanism to instruct the body to manufacture a toxin … Number 2, the response is actually a ‘hopeful’ response that failed to consider two very critical things: the lipid nanoparticle in which the shot is delivered actually is also a toxin … and then the worst part about it is that we introduced a thing called pseudouridine.”

Pseudouridine was published in 2018 to be a pro-cancer agent. What this means is that “it shuts down the body’s response to how we recognise tumours and suppress tumours,” Dr. Martin explained. Pseudouridine has been included in mRNA injections to stabilise the mRNA so it stays in the human body longer to achieve its effect, he said.

Canada Begins EUTHANIZING Citizens with ‘COVID VACCINATION SYNDROME'

Canada has just killed the first citizen under the Canadian government’s controversial new plans to begin euthanizing patients who have been injured by Covid “vaccines.”

An Ontario man in his late 40s has become the first person to be euthanized for “post-COVID-19 vaccination syndrome.”

The man was killed under Canada’s “assisted suicide” laws via the government’s taxpayer-funded Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program.

Doctors had determined that the patient had become a burden on the socialized healthcare system.

They warned that he wouldn’t recover from “post-vaccine syndrome” and ruled that MAiD was a better option than long-term care.

The patient, identified only as “Mr. A,” had experienced “suffering and functional decline” following three Covid mRNA vaccinations.

The doctors said the patient was suffering from depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, and personality disorders as a result of the “post-vaccine syndrome.”

The man was twice admitted to hospital, once involuntarily, due to his condition.

Doctors noted that the patient had “thoughts of suicide” while “navigating his physical symptoms.”

The anonymized case is one of several highlighted in a series of reports issued by a 16-member MAiD death review committee struck by Ontario’s chief coroner’s office in January.

“Amongst his multiple specialists, no unifying diagnosis was confirmed,” according to the report.

However, his MAID assessors “opined that the most reasonable diagnosis for Mr. A’s clinical presentation (severe functional decline) was a post-vaccine syndrome, in keeping with chronic fatigue syndrome.”

Yet, there were no “pathological findings” at a post-mortem that could identify any underlying physiological diagnosis, the report notes.

The term “post-vaccine syndrome” has itself become controversial.

Canada’s current vaccine reporting system for adverse events doesn’t include “post-vaccine syndrome.”

Despite agreeing that the man’s condition was caused by a vaccine injury, multiple specialists consulted before his death couldn’t agree on a diagnosis.

The lack of a clear diagnosis raises further questions as to whether the man’s condition met the criteria for an “irremediable,” meaning a hopeless, incurable condition.

However, Canada’s assisted dying law requires people to have a grievous and irremediable physical condition.

Psychiatric experts raised concerns about whether the man’s mental illnesses would or should have rendered him ineligible for MAiD.

Some members of the MAiD death review panel also questioned whether a condition “previously unrecognized in medicine” — namely, a possible “post-vaccine somatic (meaning affecting the body) syndrome” — could be considered incurable.

Canada’s rapidly expanding euthanasia industry has been a growing concern for some time.

The Canadian government first introduced MAiD in June 2016.

By relaxing the laws, the nation legalized assisted suicide for those whose death was reasonably foreseeable.

The MAiD program was supposed to offer an alternative option for terminally ill people so they could avoid a painful death and die with dignity.

However, the nation’s Liberal government has increasingly expanded the laws since 2016.

Today, the Canadian government is euthanizing citizens for depression, hearing loss, autism, and even poverty and homelessness.

The government is even pushing to expand euthanasia laws to include children and infants.

What started as an option for terminally ill people is now being used to eliminate those who have become a burden on the nation’s socialized healthcare system.

The recent MAiD death review committee report highlights another case involving a different unemployed male in his 40s with inflammatory bowel disease.

The man was living with few social supports, was dependent on family for housing and financial support, and had struggled with alcohol and opioid addictions.

He wasn’t offered treatment for his addictions and was put forward for MAiD.

His family had concerns that he was railroaded into “assisted suicide” by doctors.

During a psychiatric assessment, the man was asked if he was aware of MAiD, and given information on the option.

His MAiD provider later personally drove the man to the location where he was euthanized.

Multiple members of the death review committee considered the case a transgression of professional boundaries that could be seen as “hastening a person towards death.”

Other members disagreed, however, and claimed the doctor’s actions were “helpful and compassionate.”

The news comes after a new study revealed that the Canadian government’s socialized healthcare system is saving millions of dollars a year by euthanizing patients instead of treating them.

The study found that Canada’s healthcare system saves up to $136.8 million annually thanks to the government’s MAiD program.

However, critics are warning that vulnerable patients are being pressured into choosing death over “costly” care.

Many argue that euthanizing citizens to relieve the burden on the government is “heartless utilitarianism” that must be rejected.

The study was published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

A “cost analysis of medical assistance in dying [suicide] in Canada” found that the policy saves the Canadian federal government up to $136.8 million every year, the study notes.

“As death approaches, healthcare costs increase dramatically in the final months,” the study states.

“Patients who choose medical assistance in dying may forgo this resource-intensive period.”

CIDRAP reported:

Two studies published today in Science Translational Medicine differ on "whether COVID-19 vaccine boosters can trigger an immune response in mucous cells in the nose and mouth - a longtime goal of vaccine researchers" - see my free salt water cure, below.

Despite the disparate findings, editorial writers say mucosal immunization could go further than current intramuscular COVID-19 vaccines by preventing infection altogether, disrupting viral transmission and the ability of the virus to evolve.

“To prevent infection by respiratory viruses and consequently limit virus circulation, vaccines need to promote mucosal immunity,” the researchers wrote, noting current vaccines’ ability to protect against severe disease but not infection. “Failure to achieve this allows for continued virus circulation with the risk for the emergence of new variants.”

Merck, Pfizer Lifted as CDC Backs Broader Use of Pneumococcal Vaccines

ynews.com

However, the point I want to make is covered here: Two studies published today in Science Translational Medicine differ on whether COVID-19 vaccine boosters can trigger an immune response in mucous cells in the nose and mouth — a longtime goal of vaccine researchers.

