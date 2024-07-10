Supreme Court delivers landmark ruling on presidential immunity in Trump case

Washington Bureau Reporter

The Supreme Court today delivered a landmark ruling on presidential immunity in a case involving former President Donald Trump's alleged interference in the 2020 election.

"The nature of presidential power requires that a former president have some immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts during his tenure in office," wrote Chief Justice John Roberts for the majority opinion.

The justices clarified that any president has absolute immunity for core constitutional powers. For official acts, a president is entitled to immunity. However, for unofficial acts, a president has no immunity.

The question now is whether Trump's alleged actions leading up to and on Jan. 6, 2021, were official acts.

Chief Justice John Roberts stated that Trump is "absolutely immune from prosecution for the alleged conduct involving his discussions with Justice Department officials," including threatening to fire the then Attorney General for refusing to investigate voter fraud.

However, when it comes to actions that could be considered unofficial, such as attempts to pressure then Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election results on Jan. 6, the fake electors scheme, or social media posts encouraging supporters to travel to D.C. on Jan. 6, the majority sent these allegations back to the district court.

The district court is to decide whether Trump is entitled to immunity.

All three liberal justices dissented, with Justice Sonia Sotomayor writing, "Today's decision to grant former Presidents criminal immunity reshapes the institution of the Presidency. It makes a mockery of the principle, foundational to our Constitution and system of Government, that no man is above the law."

"This opinion is very convoluted. It's inconsistent in parts, but it really is going to have a beehive of litigation activity as a result. Not just in this case, but in other cases in the future," said Gene Rossi, a former federal prosecutor.

The case now returns to D.C., where the judge overseeing the trial will determine if the allegations against Trump were official or unofficial acts. Legal experts believe that regardless of the decision, the case will likely end up back before the High Court.

Me: By the will of all the people of America, Biden was elected the new President and Trump was booted out by 6th Jan, so 6th Jan was not an official act - how could it be - when everyone else was rounded up, by CCTV identity camera recordings - and sentenced to prison for terms up to 25 years.

Trump may yet have charges to answer for, on September 18th, when he discovers that no man is above the law.

Hooray for that and for Justice for all, in America.