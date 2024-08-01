State Supreme Court Gives Big Win to School That Administered COVID Vaccine Without Parental Consent

A school district cannot be sued for administering a COVID-19 vaccine to a young child despite the parents’ explicit instructions against it.

The Vermont Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Windham Southeast School District and the Vermont Department of Health on Friday, saying the organizations are not legitimate targets of the family’s lawsuit and bringing an apparent end to a legal saga that has been in play since 2021.

The issue began in November of that year as a 6-year-old, named L.P. in court records, was given one dose of a Pfizer vaccine at a clinic hosted by the district and health department.

According to WPMI-TV, prior to the clinic the 6-year-old’s parents informed the school that their child was not to be vaccinated.

…Justices decided that all defendants in this case are protected from litigation under this law.

“We conclude that the PREP Act immunizes every defendant in this case and this fact alone is enough to dismiss the case,” the court’s ruling continues. “Plaintiffs’ arguments about preemption are misplaced, and therefore we need not decide today the extent of the PREP Act’s preemptive effect.

…“We conclude that when the federal PREP Act immunizes a defendant, the PREP Act bars all state-law claims against that defendant as a matter of law.”

The parents’ case, the court finally affirmed, cannot proceed on a matter of law.

So the PREP Act - legislation that was passed in order to enable untested, unsafe and ineffective injections to be used without any liability on the part of - anyone, really, has allowed this school to get away with potential murder.

That is not an exaggeration. This child could have died or been permanently injured by the jab and the only ones who would have paid for that crime would be the parents and the child itself.

Can you think of any other industry that has absolute and total protection from accountability for the harms they cause?

Once again, when the law shows that it is not capable of or willing to provide protection against criminals, people will start to take the law into their own hands. Those ‘in power’ should not be surprised when that happens.

Viva Venezuela! And may the American Republic be reborn from the ashes of the corporate dictatorship it has now become.

Meryl Dorsey