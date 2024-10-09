Starlink was offered for free to those hit by Hurricane Helene. It is not entirely free - and more quick links - worth a look
And now SpaceX clarifies special promotion
* TensorWave bags $43M to pack its datacenter with AMD accelerators
Startup also set to launch an inference service in Q4
* Apple supplier Foxconn and Nvidia team up to deploy Taiwan's fastest
AI supercomputer
How does 90 exaFLOPS sound?
* US lawmakers dig into FCC's $900M Starlink snub in wake of Hurricane
Helene
Nearly a billion dollars in rural broadband subsidies wouldn't go amiss
* A year after taking on Intel's NUC mini-PCs, Asus says it's ready to
improve them
AI is showing the way to new possibilities after a tricky first year
* Samsung apologizes for bad financial performance
Profit doesn't pop despite AI-inspired memory boom, leading to
executive mea culpa
Security
* Qualcomm urges device makers to push patches after 'targeted'
exploitation
Given Amnesty's involvement, it's a safe bet spyware is in play
* Happy birthday, Putin – you've been pwned
Pro-Ukraine hackers claim credit for Russian state broadcasting
shutdown
Software
* Using iPhone Mirroring at work? You might have just overshared to
your boss
What does IT glimpse but a dating app on your wee little screen
* Incumbent congressman not turning up to debates? Train an AI on his
press releases
Hallucinations, made-up facts... and that's just the human politicians
* Netizens are torturing Google's AI podcast hosts
NotebookLM's Audio Overview feature rudely discovers its wife never
existed
* Eric Schmidt: Build more AI datacenters, we aren't going to 'hit
climate goals anyway'
Perhaps the power-draining tech is the solution after all, posits
former Google CEO
* Switching customers from Linux to BSD because boring is good
Stability? Predictability? Reliability? Where's the fun in that?
* AI-driven e-commerce fraud is surging, but you can fight back with
more AI
Juniper Research argues the only way to beat them is to join them
* Linus Torvalds declares war on the passive voice
Linux contributors told to sort out their grammar lest they be actively
corrected
* Workday beats Oracle and Microsoft in UK 'Matrix' ERP deal
The SaaS-only provider and Cognizant snag £144.3M in gov software
shake-up
* Microsoft veteran ditches Team Tabs, blaming storage trauma of
yesteryear
How do you indent yours?
* XCP-NG thanks Broadcom for increased interest, swipes Citrix for not
helping build an alternative
XenServer fork plans to make its next version a better target for
VMware migrations
* China reportedly tells local AI buyers to ignore Nvidia
Plus: Google, Oracle, spend $9.5 billion on Asia datacenters;
Philippines to tax clouds; Vietnam infosec praised; and more
Special Features
* Microsoft issues 117 patches – some for flaws already under attack
Plus: SAP re-patches a failed patch for critical-rated flaw
* Google brings better bricking to Androids, to curtail crims
Improved security features teased in May now appearing around the world
Offbeat
* AI godfather-turned-doomer shares Nobel with neural network pioneer
First-ever awarded for contributions to artificial intelligence
* Babbage boffin Ada Lovelace honored for computer science
contributions
Penned Analytical Engine algorithm in her youth, imagine if she'd lived
past 36
* DoE awards next-gen nuclear fuel contracts backwards
'Deconversion' can begin now, but initial enrichment, transportation
and storage to processors is still TBD
The Register