Starlink was offered for free to those hit by Hurricane Helene. It is

not entirely free - and more quick links - worth a look

And now SpaceX clarifies special promotion

https://go.reg.cx/tdml/18dcb5/672ea5ff/4152998c/4eC2?utm_source=daily&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_content=top-article

* TensorWave bags $43M to pack its datacenter with AMD accelerators

Startup also set to launch an inference service in Q4

https://go.reg.cx/tdml/18dcb5/672ea5ff/4152998c/4eC0?utm_source=daily&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_content=article

* Apple supplier Foxconn and Nvidia team up to deploy Taiwan's fastest

AI supercomputer

How does 90 exaFLOPS sound?

https://go.reg.cx/tdml/18dcb5/672ea5ff/4152998c/4eBN?utm_source=daily&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_content=article

* US lawmakers dig into FCC's $900M Starlink snub in wake of Hurricane

Helene

Nearly a billion dollars in rural broadband subsidies wouldn't go amiss

https://go.reg.cx/tdml/18dcb5/672ea5ff/4152998c/4eBE?utm_source=daily&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_content=article

* A year after taking on Intel's NUC mini-PCs, Asus says it's ready to

improve them

AI is showing the way to new possibilities after a tricky first year

https://go.reg.cx/tdml/18dcb5/672ea5ff/4152998c/4eBm?utm_source=daily&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_content=article

* Samsung apologizes for bad financial performance

Profit doesn't pop despite AI-inspired memory boom, leading to

executive mea culpa

https://go.reg.cx/tdml/18dcb5/672ea5ff/4152998c/4eBe?utm_source=daily&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_content=article

Security

* Qualcomm urges device makers to push patches after 'targeted'

exploitation

Given Amnesty's involvement, it's a safe bet spyware is in play

https://go.reg.cx/tdml/18dcb5/672ea5ff/4152998c/4eC6?utm_source=daily&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_content=article

* Happy birthday, Putin – you've been pwned

Pro-Ukraine hackers claim credit for Russian state broadcasting

shutdown

https://go.reg.cx/tdml/18dcb5/672ea5ff/4152998c/4eBj?utm_source=daily&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_content=article

Software

* Using iPhone Mirroring at work? You might have just overshared to

your boss

What does IT glimpse but a dating app on your wee little screen

https://go.reg.cx/tdml/18dcb5/672ea5ff/4152998c/4eBY?utm_source=daily&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_content=article

* Incumbent congressman not turning up to debates? Train an AI on his

press releases

Hallucinations, made-up facts... and that's just the human politicians

https://go.reg.cx/tdml/18dcb5/672ea5ff/4152998c/4eBT?utm_source=daily&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_content=article

* Netizens are torturing Google's AI podcast hosts

NotebookLM's Audio Overview feature rudely discovers its wife never

existed

https://go.reg.cx/tdml/18dcb5/672ea5ff/4152998c/4eBG?utm_source=daily&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_content=article

* Eric Schmidt: Build more AI datacenters, we aren't going to 'hit

climate goals anyway'

Perhaps the power-draining tech is the solution after all, posits

former Google CEO

https://go.reg.cx/tdml/18dcb5/672ea5ff/4152998c/4eBC?utm_source=daily&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_content=article

* Switching customers from Linux to BSD because boring is good

Stability? Predictability? Reliability? Where's the fun in that?

https://go.reg.cx/tdml/18dcb5/672ea5ff/4152998c/4eBA?utm_source=daily&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_content=article

* AI-driven e-commerce fraud is surging, but you can fight back with

more AI

Juniper Research argues the only way to beat them is to join them

https://go.reg.cx/tdml/18dcb5/672ea5ff/4152998c/4eBy?utm_source=daily&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_content=article

* Linus Torvalds declares war on the passive voice

Linux contributors told to sort out their grammar lest they be actively

corrected

https://go.reg.cx/tdml/18dcb5/672ea5ff/4152998c/4eBW?utm_source=daily&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_content=article

* Workday beats Oracle and Microsoft in UK 'Matrix' ERP deal

The SaaS-only provider and Cognizant snag £144.3M in gov software

shake-up

https://go.reg.cx/tdml/18dcb5/672ea5ff/4152998c/4eBt?utm_source=daily&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_content=article

* Microsoft veteran ditches Team Tabs, blaming storage trauma of

yesteryear

How do you indent yours?

https://go.reg.cx/tdml/18dcb5/672ea5ff/4152998c/4eBp?utm_source=daily&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_content=article

* XCP-NG thanks Broadcom for increased interest, swipes Citrix for not

helping build an alternative

XenServer fork plans to make its next version a better target for

VMware migrations

https://go.reg.cx/tdml/18dcb5/672ea5ff/4152998c/4eBg?utm_source=daily&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_content=article

* China reportedly tells local AI buyers to ignore Nvidia

Plus: Google, Oracle, spend $9.5 billion on Asia datacenters;

Philippines to tax clouds; Vietnam infosec praised; and more

https://go.reg.cx/tdml/18dcb5/672ea5ff/4152998c/4eBa?utm_source=daily&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_content=article

Special Features

* Microsoft issues 117 patches – some for flaws already under attack

Plus: SAP re-patches a failed patch for critical-rated flaw

https://go.reg.cx/tdml/18dcb5/672ea5ff/4152998c/4eCa?utm_source=daily&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_content=article

* Google brings better bricking to Androids, to curtail crims

Improved security features teased in May now appearing around the world

https://go.reg.cx/tdml/18dcb5/672ea5ff/4152998c/4eBc?utm_source=daily&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_content=article

Offbeat

* AI godfather-turned-doomer shares Nobel with neural network pioneer

First-ever awarded for contributions to artificial intelligence

https://go.reg.cx/tdml/18dcb5/672ea5ff/4152998c/4eC8?utm_source=daily&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_content=article

* Babbage boffin Ada Lovelace honored for computer science

contributions

Penned Analytical Engine algorithm in her youth, imagine if she'd lived

past 36

https://go.reg.cx/tdml/18dcb5/672ea5ff/4152998c/4eC4?utm_source=daily&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_content=article

* DoE awards next-gen nuclear fuel contracts backwards

'Deconversion' can begin now, but initial enrichment, transportation

and storage to processors is still TBD

https://go.reg.cx/tdml/18dcb5/672ea5ff/4152998c/4eBJ?utm_source=daily&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_content=article

