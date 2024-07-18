Moderna-Vaccinated Deaths Up to 50% Higher Than Pfizer, Official Czech Data Show

By Dr Clare Craig

Steve Kirsch has made a critical finding in the record-level data from Czechia obtained via Freedom of Information request.

First, let’s just toy with an idea.

If a widely given drug caused death in one in 1,000, what would the impact be?

For young people the impact would be astounding. There would be a huge number of extra deaths and a stunning number of total deaths compared to those who did not take the drug. For 100,000 people there would be only 55 background deaths and 100 extra deaths. Comparing two similar sized populations the overall mortality would be 155 ÷ 55 = 2.82 times more, i.e., 182% higher.

For old people the impact would be much more subtle. For example, around 2% of people aged 80-89 will die in a year. For 100,000 people there would be 2,000 background deaths and only 100 extra deaths. Comparing two similar sized populations the overall mortality would be 2,100 ÷ 2,000 = 1.05 time more, i.e., just 5% higher.

Ultimately any signal would be much clearer in the young.

The Czech Government has released record-level data for 10 million people. The clever analysis Steve has done is based on the assumption that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was harmless. It can then act as a ‘placebo’ group. It is an excellent ‘placebo’ group because confounders around health and socioeconomic variables are accounted for as the brands were distributed randomly. All that is needed is to compare the overall mortality rate in the year following the first dose in the Moderna group with the Pfizer group. Barely any Moderna doses were given in January and the sick were being prioritised still in February so the graph below shows only March onwards. The x-axis is year of age and the y-axis is how much higher (or lower) the Moderna mortality rate is than the Pfizer mortality rate at that year of age, where a value of 1 means the mortality rates are the same. At all ages there were more deaths in the Moderna group – around 50% more in the non-elderly and around 20% more for those in their 70s and 80s. The impact on the young was higher, in line with the dilution effect due to higher background deaths in the old described above.

Figure 1: Ratio of Moderna group’s mortality rate to Pfizer’s for those injected with first dose in March-December 2021 by age

Unless someone can show that Moderna was given to those more likely to die in every age group and throughout the time period (which is unlikely) then this is compelling evidence that Moderna really was more deadly.

It’s not just a difference in efficacy, i.e., Pfizer preventing more Covid deaths. If it had been there would have been periods when the difference should have disappeared entirely, such as June-October 2021 when Covid deaths were at a low, but the chart below shows that isn’t the case.

Figure 2: Ratio of Moderna group’s mortality rate to Pfizer’s for those injected with first dose during low Covid death period July-October 2021 by age

For completeness, here is the same graph for January-June when Covid rates were high – the pattern is similar.

Figure 3: Ratio of Moderna group’s mortality rate to Pfizer’s for those injected with first dose during high Covid death period January-June 2021 by age

A significant number of Czech citizens also had AstraZeneca and their mortality was similar to Moderna’s. The use of Pfizer as a ‘placebo’ group in the above analysis doesn’t mean the Pfizer vaccine was safe. It just shows the Moderna vaccine was less safe.

There is more that can be learnt from these data but this is the first big finding that needs addressing.

Dr. Clare Craig

The Daily Sceptic

Me: Moderna vaccines have a 50% better kill rate than Pfizer vaccines, so what was Pfizer's kill rate then, which is not published?

What of Moderna's vaccine made from their Covid-19 virus made with DARPA's help in a BioLab and Moderna patented their Covid-19 virus in 2013 Formula #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG - so is it safe to assume that Moderna's vaccines are Gene Therapy Injections too (like Pfizer's), what body organs did they target and what was their vaccines ultimate purpose, since like the Pfizer vaccine, it was not for Covid - so what purpose did it have then?

Moderna's vaccine less than 2.2% effective, meaning that Moderna's Covid-19 virus was 97.8% effective in getting you.

In the case of the Pfizer vaccines, BionTech, pirated Moderna's Covid-19 virus patented in 2013 Formula #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG and licensed their vaccines to Pfizer who made and distributed them.

The Lancet published in 2020 that Pfizer vaccines were 0.84% effective against Moderna's Covid-19 2013 patented virus - meaning that Moderna's Covid virus was 99.16% effective in getting you.

BionTech for Pfizer, later admitting their Covid vaccine formula, are Gene Therapy Injections, which target the Dentric Cells in the Lymph Nodes having passed through all of the body's organs in 12 hours, shedding Spike Proteins, while doing so - but for what purpose and what had that to do with Covid.

Which The World Health Organisation forgot to tell us about when they ordered a World Wide Covid-19 virus pandemic in 2020 and instigated "Disinformation Laws World Wide" from early 2020 to mid 2023, to force as many of us Human Rubbish to be vaccinated, by informing all, that their Covid vaccines "were safe and effective", which they have since proved not to be - in fact, their vaccines were not for Covid at all, with such low, published Covid cure rates

But what is the unpublished back story of these vaccines?

“The Supreme Court ruled in 2013, that if there is anything synthetic, not from nature, inside of our genome, then whoever owns the patent on those synthetic parts now owns part or all of you as a human. That means Bill and Melinda Gates, The Department of Defense, [and others] can literally own a human being. If this synthetic code is taken up into your genome, by law, you could be owned overnight.”

The synthetic mRNA of Pfizer and Moderna, along with the viral vector DNA delivery systems of Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, change your genetic code, making you “genetically-modified,” but Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks tells you straight up that 1) the shots change your genetic code and 2) the shots do not stop the spread of COVID-19. He says the Moderna shot is “hacking the software of life,

Viral vectors do the same thing. What about the "unstated Carbon Particles" in the injections too?

So do these companies “own you” once you get the shots? Well, they own mice and bacteria created with their inventions.

Once you get these shots, you are no longer a “naturally-occurring” human being.

Prosthetic limbs, breast implants, etc. are not “natural” per se.

But they are removable and not part of what fundamentally makes you human.

Gene therapy is irreversible.

2013 was an interesting year: “The Supreme Court ruled in 2013, that if there is anything synthetic, not from nature, inside of our genome, then whoever owns the patent on those synthetic parts now owns part or all of you as a human - and - Moderna patented their Covid-19 virus in 2013 Formula #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG.

Your eventual death, once Moderna Covid-19 virus vaccinated, on behalf of?, arranged by The World Health Organisation in 2020, when the WHO instigated their, Moderna Covid-19 virus release after Bill Gates Event 201, 2019, which was made By Moderna with DARPA's help and patented in 2013 - WHO World Pandemic 2020.

So let me pose the question: If the purpose of these vaccines was to exterminate the Human Rubbish which we represent, then once the vaccines are injected, whenever that death later occurs, that is irreversible and job done - Right?

Sound about right?