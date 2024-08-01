SHOCKING PENTAGON REPORT: America Could Lose The Next Big War

July 31, 2024

The US Commission on the National Defense Strategy, which oversees broad military planning, has made some shocking revelations. In its latest report, it claims that America could lose the next big war with Russia and China. The United States is facing the most serious and challenging threats since World War II, the report warns. It says, the US could quickly find itself in a multi-front war with powerful enemies, and lose.

“The United States confronts the most serious and the most challenging threats since the end of World War II. The United States could in short order be drawn into a war across multiple theaters with peer and near-peer adversaries, and it could lose. The current National Defense Strategy (NDS), written in 2022, does not account for ongoing wars in Europe and the Middle East and the possibility of a larger war in Asia.”

Below, we break down the key points from this crucial report.

A Multi-Front War

The United States is facing the most serious threats since World War II, and experts warn that we could be drawn into multiple wars at once—and lose. Our current defense strategies are outdated and don’t account for the ongoing conflicts in Europe and the Middle East or the potential for a bigger war in Asia. To stay safe, we need a major overhaul in how we approach national security.

Defense Crisis

The US is in danger because our defense strategies are stuck in the past. With rising threats from countries like China and Russia, our old ways of doing things just don’t cut it anymore. The report suggests that we need to spend smarter and work together across all areas of government, private sectors, and with our allies to protect our nation.

Urgent Wake-Up Call

We can’t afford to wait any longer—the United States needs to change its defense strategy immediately. Our slow response to previous threats, like terrorism and the rising power of China and Russia, has put us in a vulnerable position. Experts say that only a complete overhaul of how the Department of Defense operates, along with better coordination across all government and private sectors, will keep us safe.

From Bureaucracy to Battle

The US defense system is bogged down by bureaucracy and outdated methods. In a world where threats are approaching wartime levels of urgency, we need a radical overhaul. The new approach calls for using all elements of national power and better coordination between the military, government agencies, private sector, and allies to defend against multiple global threats effectively.

On the Brink

The United States is on the brink of being drawn into a war on multiple fronts against powerful adversaries. Our current strategies are not enough to handle this dangerous situation. The report recommends a comprehensive and urgent change in how we approach national defense, including smarter spending, improved industrial production, and better readiness to ensure our safety and security.

