Scientists warn of risks of Blood Transfusions from COVID-19 Vaccinated people

By The Exposé on September 16, 2024

Japanese researchers have published a pre-print paper that warns about the risks associated with using blood from COVID-19-vaccinated people for blood transfusions and are calling on medical professionals to be aware of these risks.

Additionally, to avoid these risks and prevent further contamination of blood products and resulting complications, they are calling for the COVID-19 vaccination programmes to be suspended.

“The health injuries caused by genetic vaccination are already extremely serious, and it is high time that countries and relevant organisations take concrete steps together to identify the risks and to control and resolve them,” they said.

Many countries around the world have reported that so-called genetic vaccines – such as those using modified mRNA encoding the spike protein and lipid nanoparticles as the drug delivery system – have resulted in post-vaccination thrombosis and subsequent cardiovascular damage, as well as a wide variety of diseases involving all organs and systems, including the nervous system.

Based on these reports and the volume of evidence that has come to light, through their paper, the researchers are bringing to the attention of medical professionals the various risks associated with blood transfusions using blood products derived from people who have suffered from long covid and from genetic vaccine recipients, including those who have received mRNA vaccines.

However, “it should also be stressed that the issues discussed here are matters that pertain to all organ transplants, including bone marrow transplants, and not just blood products,” the researchers wrote.

Table 1 of the paper summarised the six major concerns identified by the researchers with the use of blood products derived from gene vaccine recipients. We have copied the contents of Table 1 below.

1. Spike protein contamination

The spike protein, which is the antigen of SARS-CoV-2 and genetic vaccines, has already been found to have various toxicities, including effects on red blood cells and platelet aggregation, amyloid formation, and neurotoxicity. It is essential to recognise that the spike protein itself is toxic to humans. It has also been reported that the spike protein can cross the blood-brain barrier. Therefore, it is essential to remove the spike protein derived from the gene vaccine itself from blood products.

2. Contamination with amyloid aggregates and microthrombi formed by spike proteins

It is not yet clear how the amyloid aggregates and microthrombi formed by the spike proteins develop into visible thrombi. However, once formed, amyloid aggregates may not be readily cleared and therefore need to be removed from blood products. These amyloid aggregates have also been shown to be toxic.

3. Events attributable to decreased donor immune system and immune abnormalities due to immune imprinting or class switch to IgG4, etc. resulting from multiple doses of genetic vaccines

When the immune function of a donor is impaired by gene vaccination, there is a risk that the donor has some (subclinical) infectious disease or is infected with a pathogenic virus and has developed viremia or other conditions, even if the donor has no subjective symptoms. For this reason, healthcare professionals who perform surgical procedures, including blood sampling and organ transplantation, as well as using blood products, should manage the blood of genetic vaccine recipients with care to prevent infection through blood. It will also be necessary to inform all healthcare professionals of these risks.

4. Lipid nanoparticles (“LNPs”) and pseudouridinated mRNA (mRNA vaccines only)

In the case of mRNA vaccines, LNPs and pseudouridinated mRNA may remain in the blood of recipients if blood is collected without a sufficient deferral period after gene vaccination. LNPs are highly inflammatory and have been found to be thrombogenic themselves, posing a risk to transfusion recipients. LNPs themselves have potent adjuvant activity and are at risk of inducing Adjuvant-Induced Autoimmune Syndrome (“ASIA syndrome”). An additional risk is that if the pseudouridinated mRNA is incorporated into the recipient’s blood while still packaged in LNPs, additional spike protein may be produced in the recipient’s body.

5. Contamination with aggregated red blood cells or platelets

The spike protein causes red blood cells and platelets to aggregate and therefore these aggregates will be carried into the recipient’s blood unless they are removed from the blood product.

6. Memory B cells producing IgG4 and IgG4 produced from them

Large amounts (serum concentration typically above 1.25–1.4 g/L) of non-inflammatory IgG4-positive plasma cells can cause chronic inflammation such as fibroinflammatory disease.

IgG4 is an antibody and is the acronym for immunoglobulin G4. Earlier in the paper, the authors wrote that “long-term exposure to a specific identical antigen (in this case, spike protein) causes immunoglobulins to become IgG4 and some of the B cells [or lymphocytes] that produce them are likely to differentiate into memory B cells that survive in the body for a sustained period, the immune dysfunction of genetic vaccine recipients is expected to be prolonged (Table 1, point 3 & 6). More details on these points are expected to be revealed in the future.”

The researchers also make suggestions for specific tests, testing methods and regulations to deal with these risks.

In their conclusion, the authors wrote:

The impact of these genetic vaccines on blood products and the actual damage caused by them are unknown at present. Therefore, in order to avoid these risks and prevent further expansion of blood contamination and complication of the situation, we strongly request that the vaccination campaign using genetic vaccines be suspended and that a harm–benefit assessment be carried out as early as possible.

As we have repeatedly stated, the health injuries caused by genetic vaccination are already extremely serious, and it is high time that countries and relevant organisations take concrete steps together to identify the risks and to control and resolve them.

