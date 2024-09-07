SC27 Researchers discover new antibody effective against all COVID-19 strains

The work on SC27 is critical as the US sees another surge in COVID-19 cases this summer.

In a major breakthrough, researchers have discovered an antibody that can neutralize all known variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, as well as distantly related SARS-like coronaviruses that infect other animals.

As part of a new study on hybrid immunity to the virus, the large, multi-institution research team led by The University of Texas at Austin discovered and isolated a broadly neutralizing plasma antibody called SC27 from a single patient.

Using technology developed over several years of research into antibody response, the team led by UT engineers and scientists obtained the exact molecular sequence of the antibody, opening the possibility of manufacturing it on a larger scale for future treatments.

Protection against current, future strains

“The discovery of SC27, and other antibodies like it in the future, will help us better protect the population against current and future COVID variants,” said Jason Lavinder, a research assistant professor in the Cockrell School of Engineering’s McKetta Department of Chemical Engineering and one of the leaders of the new research, which was recently published in Cell Reports Medicine.

The virus that causes COVID-19 has rapidly evolved over the past four years since its discovery.

Each new variant has different characteristics, making them more resistant to vaccines and other treatments.

Protective antibodies bind to a part of the virus called the spike protein that acts as an anchor point for the virus to attach to and infect the cells in the body.

By blocking the spike protein, the antibodies prevent this interaction and, therefore, also prevent infection.

SC27

SC27 recognized the different characteristics of the spike proteins in the many COVID variants.

Fellow UT researchers, who were the first to decode the structure of the original spike protein and paved the way for vaccines and other treatments, verified SC27’s capabilities.

The technology used to isolate the antibody, termed Ig-Seq, allows researchers to examine the antibody response to infection and vaccination more closely using a combination of single-cell DNA sequencing and proteomics.

“One goal of this research, and vaccinology in general, is to work toward a universal vaccine that can generate antibodies and create an immune response with broad protection to a rapidly mutating virus,” said Will Voss, a recent Ph.D. graduate in cell and molecular biology in UT’s College of Natural Sciences, who co-led the study.

In addition to discovering this antibody, the research found that hybrid immunity—a combination of infection and vaccination—offers increased antibody-based protection against future exposure compared with infection or vaccination alone.

The work on SC27 is critical as the world sees another surge in COVID-19 cases this summer.

This demonstrates that despite progress in overcoming the pandemic, creative and effective solutions to prevent and combat the virus remain needed.

The researchers have taken steps to protect their innovative work by filing a patent application for SC27.

The number of Covid cases is on the rise in the United States.

The World Health Organization has warned about a potential summer spike in Covid cases in 84 other countries.

