The Neocon Republicans have no problem sending Americans to their death for their personal hatreds and vendettas. The fact that they are coming out and claiming to be Republicans for Harris confirms this election is really all about World War III. Former US Rep. Adam Kinzinger announced via X, writing: “There is nothing ‘conservative’ about Donald Trump. Conservatives believe in the Constitution, not a ‘man’s’ ego. Endorsing American democracy and the future today and leaving the past in the dust. I’m endorsing @KamalaHarris.”

It was Adam Kinzinger who was thrown out of the House by voters because he is a vile Neocon who belongs in prison under the hate crimes laws. This is the guy who claimed that we can destroy Russia and conquer that country in just 3 days. These are the people who our computer-warned years ago that the United States would be defeated and the financial capital of the world would migrate to China. God help us – these are really evil people.

This election is all about World War III. This is not an election between two people. This is an election between the Neocons vs the American People. Harris is just another Biden who will do as commanded. Her performance at the Munich Security Conference confirmed that when she repeated what she was told to say – Ukraine should join NATO, violating every treaty since 1991. The sad part is that she was clueless about the significance of what she said. It should have been the Secretary of State at that conference. They sent Kamala so she would say things even Blinkin could not say.

Trump vs Neocons

Bill Kristol, whose father started the Neocon movement from inside the Democrats, turned his magazine into an anti-Trump propaganda piece and lost all his support and now plays out scenarios of how to defeat Trump even if he wins. This is the guy who advocated invading Iraq within his book, which has proven to be utter nonsense.

