Replicon Big Pharma Preps the Next Bioweapon

The Corbett Report

Sep 15

by James Corbett

corbettreport.com

September 15, 2024

We've all heard of mRNA "vaccines" by now. In fact, no matter where you are in the world and no matter how switched on to Big Pharma and its scamdemic tricks you may be, you doubtless know people who took the mRNA jab. Perhaps you were even coerced into it yourself.

But have you heard about the next generation of "vaccines" that Big Pharma is preparing to unleash upon the public? They're called sa-mRNA vaccines, or "replicon" vaccines, and they've already been approved in Japan, where they are expected to start rolling out as early as next month.

If you're concerned about the dangers of the mRNA "vaccines," you should be very concerned about the threat posed by these new experimental replicon "vaccines."

Let's examine the details.

MEET THE REPLICONS

Image courtesy of this article. Don't mind the typo in the image title! (Trust The $cience™!)[/caption]

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past five years, you likely already know about the mRNA vaccine disaster. But, in case you have been living under that rock, it's time to start getting up to speed on what mRNA "vaccine" technology is, on why the technocrats, biosecurity mavens and would-be controllers of humanity are so excited about it, and on what havoc it has already wrought on the public.

You could start by watching Episode 392 of The Corbett Report podcast on "The Future of Vaccines," in which I explained, "In contrast to vaccination, which involves introducing an immunogen into the body, mRNA vaccines seek to introduce messenger RNA into the body in order to 'trick' that body’s cells into producing immunogens, which then stimulate an immune response."

To get a better idea of what that means, you could then watch the various | explainer | videos that were produced on the topic back in the early days of the scamdemic to sell the public on these dangerous new mRNA clot shots.

Next, you could go back and watch the Milken Institute talk on a “universal flu vaccine” that took place in October 2019. The disucussion featured Tony Fauci (of The Real Anthony Fauci infamy) and Rick Bright (then of BARDA, now of Rockefeller) discussing the need for a global health crisis to justify the development of these dangerous, experimental mRNA vaccines . . . right before just such a crisis magically materialized from a bad bowl of bat soup (or something).

Finally, you could familiarize yourself with the mountains of evidence of harm caused by the mRNA vaccines, from the cardiac casualties to the blood clot body count to the all-cause mortality victims to the various vaccine injuries to the unfortunate side effect known as "died suddenly."

But once you've caught up on the heaps of data documenting the mRNA vaccine disaster, you'll need to throw all that data out the window. You see, simple mRNA vaccines are so last scamdemic. The next big thing is going to be self-amplifying mRNA (sa-mRNA) vaccines.

So, what's an sa-mRNA (or "replicon") vaccine, anyway? For the answer, you can turn to the scientific studies and articles that have been published on this topic in the past decade, from "Self-Amplifying Replicon RNA Vaccine Delivery to Dendritic Cells by Synthetic Nanoparticles" (2014) to "Self-amplifying RNA vaccines for infectious diseases" (2020) to "Rise of the RNA machines – self-amplification in mRNA vaccine design" (2023)—all of which will explain this technology in lucid, easily understandable prose.

. . . Just kidding. Of course, these articles are laden with impenetrable techno-babble like this:

Whereas mRNA vaccines encode a protein of interest, replicons have been engineered as a molecular chassis encoding the gene of interest (GOI; transgene) and all essential elements allowing self-amplification of the replicon RNA. The rapid amplification of replicon RNA in target cells increases the expression of the protein of interest (e.g., a viral (glyco)protein) (Figure 1) and induces a protective immune response at a markedly lower initial RNA dose than conventional mRNA vaccines [2,3].

Clear as mud? I thought so.

Then how about this handy-dandy infographic? Does this help?

Still no good? OK, then let's go with the dumbed-down version from Science magazine's article on "The First Self-Amplifying mRNA Vaccine":

A self-amplifying mRNA shot, as the name implies, contains the equipment needed to make more of itself once it enters cells. You do this by not only injecting the mRNA for the antigen of interest (such as one that encodes the coronavirus spike protein) but also mRNAs that get translated into replicase proteins that will in turn produce more of the mRNA species. Picture sending someone a sheet of paper with some important information on it, and then imagine that you've sent them a whole pile of copies of that sheet so they can distribute them. Now imagine sending them a bunch of sheets of material that can assemble themselves into a working photocopier and crank out more sheets when they do. That sounds weird and ridiculous, but hey, that's biology for you. It's very, very strange down there in the cell.

"Strange," indeed.

Long story short, as you have hopefully been able to gather by now, it turns out that sa-mRNA vaccines are much like mRNA vaccines . . . only worse. Whereas the mRNA vaccines required you to keep returning to the doctor's office every few months for another booster, the sa-mRNA vaccines will be . . . well, self-amplifying. That means they'll not only be hijacking your cells' machinery to create whatever "protein of interest" Big Pharma wants, they'll also create replicase proteins that will manufacture more of the mRNA that will make even more of that "protein of interest."

For those of us who managed to avoid falling for the largest propaganda campaign in modern history and who recognize that the mRNA vaccine is itself a bioweapon that has already injured and/or killed vast numbers of people, this new sa-mRNA technology should be very concerning. Why? Because not only does it come with all the same dangers of regular mRNA vaccines, but it presents the additional risks associated with the random, uncontrolled self-amplification process.

As the World Council for Health explains in its post on "World Council for Health Raises Serious Concerns About 100-Day Self-Replicating ‘Vaccines’," there are four main concerns regarding this new technology.

Unintended genetic consequences: Self-replicating "vaccines" involve the introduction of foreign genetic material into the body. There is therefore a possibility that the self-replicating RNA could interact with other genetic material in the body, including human chromosomes, with unexpected consequences, including altering the genetic make-up of the individual and their offspring.

Unintended protein production: Intracellular translation of synthetic mRNA molecules can lead to a process known as ribosomal frame-shifting, in which truncated or modified proteins can be produced (Mulroney et al., 2023). This can have serious health consequences, including autoimmune reactions. Furthermore, the alphavirus RNA polymerase, which is the element that is included in the self-replicating "vaccines" (Low et al., 2022) has low fidelity (Poirier et al., 2016), meaning that in every replication cycle, there are likely to be errors (mutations) in the copied sequences, leading to aberrant proteins being produced.

Safety concerns: The mRNA "vaccine" platforms are inherently unsafe and have not been subjected to long term safety studies (Halma et al., 2023) or to experimental studies on genotoxicity, mutagenicity, genomic integration or genomic instability (Acevedo-Whitehouse & Bruno, 2023). Self-replicating "vaccines" are likely to pose the same dangers but have the added problem that they include viral RNA polymerase (Tews, 2017) which perpetuates the production of the antigen-encoding mRNA.

Ethical considerations: With self-replicating "vaccine" products, people could in effect become mobile "vaccine" factories with the very real possibility of transmitting or shedding the "vaccine" product to others through their bodily fluids, gases and contact. Thus, the use of self-replicating GMO products as vaccines raises ethical questions, particularly regarding the potential for unintended transmission of the GMO product to individuals who have not consented to receive it. Of great concern, is that such transmissible self-replicating GMO technology lends itself to the production of bioweapons.

Given the potentially catastrophic consequences of this new "vaccine" technology, you'd assume there would be a prolonged period of scientific scrutiny in which the potential health effects of this new vaccine platform are studied in scrupulous, decade-long clinical trials.

Right?

And you'd expect a robust public debate about the potential dangers of this experimental medical intervention and frank discussions about whether such risks are really worth taking.

Wouldn't you?

JAPAN ON THE FRONTLINES

Of course, there will be no such decade-long study or vigorous public debate about these replicon vaccines. If you're a Corbett Report reader, you already knew that. But just to be clear, it's important to note that these sa-mRNA jabs are not some vague threat of potential future danger. They are already here.

In fact, Japan has gained the dubious distinction of being the first country in the world to approve a self-amplifying sa-mRNA vaccine for human use.

Specifically, last November Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare approved "Kostaive™ for Intramuscular Injectio,” (aka "ARCT-154"), a self-amplifying mRNA vaccine against COVID-19, which, the manufacturer's press release assures us, "elicited higher (p<0.05) and longer-lasting neutralizing antibody titers against the original strain, as well as the Omicron BA 4-5 subvariant, compared to 30 μg COMIRNATY®, a licensed conventional mRNA vaccine targeting COVID-19."

Do you have misgivings about any of this? Relax! As the manufacturer also assures us: "Most adverse events were mild or moderate and transient, and no ARCT-154 related serious adverse events were observed."

Of course, there was one "hepatic event" in the Phase III trial of the vaccine, which Science says "will bear watching as it rolls out into a larger population." But don't worry, guys. It's probably nothing. Trust The $cience™!

And guess what? Since the approval of the original version of Kostaive™ just ten months ago, the vaccine has already been updated "to protect against the JN.1 lineage of Omicron subvariants." Oh, and that updated sa-mRNA vaccine has already been approved for public use by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

Why? Well, according to the latest manufacturer press release:

The approval is based on clinical evidence supporting the safety and effectiveness of CSL and Arcturus Therapeutics' sa-mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, including published data demonstrating superior immunogenicity to Omicron BA 4/5 compared to a conventional mRNA COVID-19 vaccine booster and follow-up data demonstrating duration of immunity lasting up to one year.

But all this explanation seems a bit superfluous at this point. Why is the updated vaccine being approved without years of rigorous testing?

Because it's 2024, that's why!

All those years of clinical trials and studies of long-term effects are so pre-scamdemic. Besides, those studies were rigged by Big Pharma, anyway. So the Japanese regulators might as well cut to the chase and give their bought-and-paid-for stamp of approval on their overlords' clot shot concoction right away!

The upshot is that Japan is now on the front lines of the next bioweapon attack. In fact, the manufacturer's plan is to unleash these newly updated, freshly approved sa-mRNA monstrosities on the Japanese public as early as next month, just in time for the October COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

JAPAN FIGHTS BACK

If it is true that for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction, then one would expect opposition to sa-mRNA to be rising in Japan, the first country in the world to be subjected to this new "vaccine" technology. And that's exactly what we see happening.

Indeed, those who have been following the scamdemic fallout may have noticed quite a bit of pushback by the Japanese people against the excesses of the technocratic biosecurity agenda.

In recent months a very vocal, increasingly visible protest movement in Japan has been making headlines around the world for its growing momentum in the fight against the Big Pharma takeover.

In January, there was the remarkable press conference of Japan's "Vaccine Issues Study Group" in January, which convened a panel of high-ranking Japanese doctors and scientists to ring the alarm about the "unprecedented" side effects of the mRNA "vaccines."

In April, there was the equally remarkable rally against the WHO's proposed pandemic treaty, which brought tens of thousands of people together in central Tokyo to call for Japan's withdrawal from the WHO.

That was followed by the formation of Japan's "National Movement to Protect Lives From the WHO," which vows to fight against "evil globalism with Big Pharma capital and the WHO as its agents" and to "protect the lives of the people" from the replicon vaccine, which is like a "third atomic bomb" that the government is now dropping on its own people.

Then in May there was yet another massive rally against the WHO in Tokyo. That rally culminated in a starling speech by Kazuhiro Haraguchi, Japan's former Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications, in which he recounted his own battle with cancer shortly after receiving the mRNA jabs. "Two out of the three supposed vaccines I received were lethal batches," he stated before actually apologizing to the people of Japan. "I apologize to all of you. So many have died, and they shouldn’t have." Haraguchi ended his speech with a rallying cry rarely heard from a sitting member of parliament: "Let’s overthrow this government!"

And just last month we saw NHK, Japan's national broadcaster, airing an in-depth exploration of mRNA vaccine injuries after receiving a flood of requests to cover the subject from its viewers. "We have received more than 2,000 messages from viewers today. Thank you very much," the NHK host declared.

Just two days after the segment aired, Japan's health minister, Keizo Takemi, made a dramatic break from the "safe and effective" pieties of the WHO/Big Pharma propaganda: "Regarding whether health damage from the COVID-19 vaccine constitutes drug-induced injury, our response at this point is that we would like to refrain from commenting."

Now it's September and there's yet another attempt at pushback against the replicon rollout in Japan. At the end of this month—just weeks before the sa-mRNA vaccine is expected to be jabbed into Japanese citizen's arms—the sixth edition of the International Covid Summit will be held in Tokyo. The summit will bring together doctors and health professionals from around the world to discuss the ongoing threat of the WHO/Big Pharma biosecurity agenda and the sa-mRNA vaccinations. It will include a media conference, a public conference, and a press conference at the Japanese parliament before culminating in yet another massive demonstration in central Tokyo.

If you happen to be in Tokyo from September 25th to September 28th, you can find details of the summit HERE. If not, don't worry. I plan on being there to cover the events in person.

In the meantime, it's time to get informed and to spread the word about the sa-mRNA vaccines—the next major threat to global public health.

Corbett Report