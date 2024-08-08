By My Legal Rights as a Human, With all of my Human Rights by Law, I refuse vaccines and to remain Human and not be vaccinated:

All vaccines are voluntary and you must volunteer to have them, before they are injected and you might have signed a form to that effect, so that you consented, whether you knew of the outome, or not, because these vaccines have always been "Experimental Test Vaccines" and because of that, the Government has given the makers and those who ordered them, "Blanket Immunity From Prosecution".

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mandatory vaccination is illegal under Australian Law and would be subject to Legal Proceedings under Common Law against Section 51 of the Legal Code.

The Consitution prohibits any form of compulsion, which would subject citizens to medical or pharmaceutical services, including mandatory vaccination. They should remain free to decide whether they wish to receive certain medical treatments, including vaccination and they should not be disadvantaged by any government on the ground of their own voluntary decisions.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Legal Precedent June 7, 2024 to Deny Medical Treatment for a “forced medical treatment” which is “safe and effective for what?” - Judge Collins.

June 7, 2024: The 9th Circuit Federal Court of Appeals (America) held that “[t]his misapplies Jacobson,” which “did not involve a claim in which the compelled vaccine was ‘designed to reduce symptoms in the infected vaccine recipient rather than to prevent transmission and infection.”’ Jacobson does not, the majority concluded, extend to “forced medical treatment” for the benefit of the recipient.”

When HFDF asked the court to opine as to whether or not the CDC’s claim that the COVID-19 vaccines were ‘safe and effective’, the court responded with the rhetorical question, “safe and effective for what?”

Per the HFDF press release, “Judge Collins wrote that the district court “further erred by failing to realize that [HFDF’s] allegations directly implicate a distinct and more recent line of Supreme Court authority” for the proposition that “a competent person has a constitutionally protected liberty interest in refusing unwanted medical treatment[.]” Citing the Supreme Court’s decision in Washington v. Glucksberg, Judge Collins noted that the right to refuse unwanted medical treatment is “entirely consistent with this Nation’s history and constitutional traditions,” and that HFDF’s allegations in this case “are sufficient to invoke that fundamental right.”

In a concurring opinion, Judge Collins highlighted that compulsory medical treatments for individual health benefits infringe upon the fundamental right to refuse such treatments.

This perspective aligns with the constitutional principles protecting personal liberty against unwarranted governmental intrusions.

The Kingston Report

https://slaynews.com/news/covid-mrna-shots-not-vaccines-appeals-court-rules/

Like going to your Doctor, to get an ingrown toenail removed - another forced medical treatment perhaps?

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The US Supreme Court ruled in 2013 that anything of nature (mRNA DNA) could not be patented, that these vaccines are patented, which means they are totally alien to our species and "not naturally occurring mRNA DNA at all", but a ModRNA DNA Bio-Warfare Weapon

Dr. Francis Boyle, the Harvard educated law professor that drafted the Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act of 1989, Provides Affidavit that COVID 19 mRNA injections are Biological Weapons and Weapons of Mass Destruction

Dr. Boyle stated that the COVID-19 injections violate Biological Weapons 18 USC § 175 and Weapons and Firearms § 790.166 Fla. Stat. (2023).

Supreme Court: Pfizer, Moderna et al own your genes once you’re injected with their lab-created mRNA, DNA - Simplification

“The Supreme Court ruled that if there is anything synthetic, not from nature, inside of our genome, then whoever owns the patent on those synthetic parts now owns part or all of you as a human.

The U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, affirmed. It ruled, in part:

Living, man-made micro-organism is patentable subject matter as a “manufacture” or “composition of matter” within the meaning of the Patent Act of 1952. The fact that the organism sought to be patented is alive is no bar to patentability.

Patentability of human genes (mRNA and DNA)

Ultimately the Supreme Court ruled that only cDNA (synthetic DNA) is patentable. Isolated, natural DNA is not patentable, But in a nutshell, biotechnology companies can own living things if said things are genetically-modified and not naturally-occurring.

That means The Department of Defense, [and others] can literally own a human being. If this synthetic code is taken up into your genome, by law, you could be owned overnight.”

The synthetic mRNA of Pfizer and Moderna, along with the viral vector DNA delivery systems of Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, change your genetic code, making you “genetically-modified" but Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks tells you straight up that

1) the shots change your genetic code and

2) The shots do not stop the spread of COVID-19.

3) He says the Moderna shot is “hacking the software of life”

Carbon Particles and Viral vectors do the same thing.

So do these companies “own you” once you get the shots? Well, they own mice and bacteria created with their inventions.

Once you get these shots, you are no longer a “naturally-occurring” human being.

Prosthetic limbs, breast implants, etc. are not “natural” per se.

But they are removable and not part of what fundamentally makes you human.

Dr. Madej

Gene therapy is irreversible, but now described as a forced medical treatment, which BionTech/Pfizer said "should have been licensed as a Gene Therapy Injection (2015)" and which" targets the Dentric Cells in the Lymph Nodes (2023)"

"If" natural mRNA DNA opens the door to Heaven - what door does the synthetic, laboratory created and patented ModRNA DNA Open instead?

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notice of Vaccine Liability delivered to individuals at the W.H.O. 15 May 2024

The long-term material risks of these ‘vaccines’ are unknown. The LNP-modRNA platform fulfils EU, UK, South African, Australian, and US legal definitions for being properly deemed a genetically modified organism (GMO), and a gene therapy, where material risks are identified over a period up to 15 years and perhaps into offspring. People were not advised as required by law that the so-called ‘vaccines’ are, in fact, GMOs.

Pfizer used one process to manufacture the products that they submitted for approval but a different process to manufacture the product supplied for injection into the world’s people. The latter product was manufactured using E.coli bacteria and plasmid DNA which has resulted in excessive synthetic DNA contamination confirmed as able to integrate with the human genome. Moderna’s use of plasmid DNA in manufacture has also led to excessive synthetic DNA contamination.

Pfizer products includes a SV40 virus-derived enhancer gene sequence. This gene sequence is known to facilitate the transport of the synthetic DNA into cell nuclei, posing a real risk of chromosomal integration. This threatens permanent genetic modification of inoculated people without their knowledge or consent and can only be harmful.

The contents of these genetic injections do not stay in the arm muscle.

(But were intended to reach the Dentric Cells in the Lymph Nodes and had nothing to do with a Covid Nasal Infection)

Spike proteins are produced for a prolonged and unknown period of time, possibly indefinitely.

These spike proteins trigger extensive microvascular blood clotting as well as large vessel blood clots.

Spike proteins are deposited in many tissues and organs including the heart, brain, testis, ovaries, liver and spleen, causing tissue degeneration and disease.

The large quantity of spike proteins may overwhelm the immune system, causing immune system dysfunction and worsening risk of all infections and cancers.

The spike protein is toxic in itself, but this foreign antigen also marks the victims’ own tissues as non-self, triggering autoimmune disease within these tissues.

The antibodies generated are non-neutralizing and worsen Covid disease; this is “antibody dependent enhancement” of infection.

Undeclared plasmid DNA in these products carries further dangers; especially in the case of Pfizer and the concealed SV40 enhancer and promotor sequences. This includes the disruption of tumour suppressor genes, and adds to the list of mechanisms by which these products increase cancer risk.

The artificial modRNA in these products is hyper-persistent due to the substitution of N1-methylpsudouridine in place of uracil. This prolongs the production of the toxic spike proteins, but also causes ribosome frame shifting, such that a variety of unpredictable proteins and polypeptides are also generated. These pose serious risk for triggering a large spectrum of autoimmune diseases.

Additionally the pegylated lipid nanoparticles, which deliver the genetic payload into the victims’ cells, are toxic in and of themselves.

5. Violation of informed consent

Based on your authority as the designated WHO Director General, the majority of people around the world trusted your words when you stated that Covid-19 GMOs and gene therapies were “safe and effective”. This claim cannot be substantiated and is further disproved by Covid-19 vaccine contracts. As such, the right to free and informed consent was violated for every human being who was injected with the experimental Covid-19 GMO gene therapy called ‘vaccines’.