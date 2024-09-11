President Joe Biden has the authority to close the U.S. Southern Border and END illegal immigration, but the Democrat mega donors who control him won't allow him to do so, a Department of Justice Attorney reveals to Project Veritas.

“Whoever gives the most money to the Democratic Platform” controls the Democrat party border agenda, he reveals. That agenda, he admits, means mass illegal immigration and few deportations of those who break the law to enter the United States.

Christian Cooper, a DOJ Attorney specializing in immigration litigation at the Department of Homeland Security [DHS], told a Project Veritas journalist that President Joe Biden and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have the LEGAL authority to completely shut down illegal immigration, but unknown figures controlling the Democratic platform won't allow that to happen.

“I personally think Biden has the power to do that [close the Southern border]. I think the power has been delegated through him by the Immigration Nationality Act.”

Cooper, who specializes in approving immigration cases, also told our Project Veritas journalist that 100% of asylum cases get approved, even if the foreigner exploited the system to get here!

“So you’re visiting, or you’re only going to be here [U.S.] for a certain period of time. And then they apply for asylum when that status runs out… technically their entrance was legal, even if it’s not.”

He confessed this is an immigration loophole that individuals use to game the system and ensure permanent status in the U.S. When asked how many of these individuals will face deportation, Cooper admitted, “Not many. All the ones I’ve seen so far have all been asylum approvals.”

Although America is experiencing overwhelming debt, crime, and strained resources due to unchecked illegal immigration, Democrats won’t deport illegal immigrants, Cooper reveals, because their donors won't let them.

“[Deportation] doesn’t fit the party platform… we’re completely controlled by the special interests above us. They have the most influence on the elected officials because they give the most money.”

