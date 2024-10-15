Where did the myth of overpopulation come from?

Population alarmists who buy into the overpopulation myth believe that the world’s growing population will strip the Earth of its useable resources and will outpace innovation and rates of production.

This, they believe, will cause diminishing standards of living, more poverty, more hunger, famine and starvation, water shortages, pestilence, war and conflict over diminishing resources, the evisceration of wildlife habitats and environmental catastrophes (i.e. global climate change).

It’s a myth. So where did the overpopulation myth come from?

In its pilot episode of the POP 101 series, the Population Research Institute (“PRI”) gives a quick history of where the modern-day overpopulation myth came from.

PRI is a non-profit research organisation whose core values hold that people are the world’s greatest resource. Its goals are to educate on this premise, to expose the myth of overpopulation, and to expose human rights abuses committed in population control programs. Its growing, global network of pro-life groups spans over 80 countries.

After a brief history, PRI concluded: “We’re not overpopulated, do the maths.”