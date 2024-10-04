Pharma giants proclaim “Golden Age of Vaccines” where SYRINGES replace conventional medicine

By Ava Grace // Oct 02, 2024

Pharmaceutical giants are proclaiming that the world has entered the "golden age of vaccines," where syringes with experimental substances are replacing conventional medicine.

Barron's published a report about the proclamation, which explains how some Big Pharma companies are developing new vaccines to treat other health issues. The industry raked in record profits from manufacturing Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines in the last few years. Drug companies were able to deliver these injections to the public in roughly a year, a fraction of the time earlier vaccines typically take.

The report stated that Pfizer and Moderna received tens of billions of dollars in revenue selling their messenger RNA (mRNA) COVID-19 injections. But four years on, sales of COVID-19 booster injections have plummeted. Moderna, whose mRNA injection for COVID-19 is its only approved product, is now scrambling to get new products on the market. (Related: FDA is still using emergency use authorization to release COVID-19 shots without meeting safety standards.)

Other companies are following suit, developing injections using mRNA technology. From personalized vaccines against cancer, malaria and tuberculosis to improved flu, pneumonia and meningitis injections, pharmaceutical firms are seeking to develop these injectables and deliver them to neighborhood drugstores.

French drug firm Sanofi has stated its goal of doubling its vaccine sales and becoming the industry leader in immunology by 2030, hitting €10 billion ($10.84 billion) in annual vaccine sales. It will have three to five major vaccines in final-stage trials by 2025 – including an RSV toddler vaccine, a pediatric pneumonia vaccine and an improved yellow fever vaccine.

Phil Dormitzer, global head of vaccine research and development at British firm GSK, noted that his company is doing early-stage research on a gonorrhea vaccine. "It used to be relatively easy to treat," he lamented. "Now, there are more drug-resistant strains to treat."

Vaccine hesitancy poses a roadblock to Big Pharma's agenda

According to Johns Hopkins University infectious disease physician and vaccine scientist Dr. Kawsar Talaat, pharmaceutical companies didn't prioritize vaccines because they tend to be less profitable than medicines that must be taken every day for years. "[But] it has changed quite a bit in the past few years," she noted.

Medical practitioners and researchers point out that the biggest challenge facing vaccines is no longer the science but the growing number of Americans who refuse to take them. Vaccine hesitancy exploded during the pandemic when thousands of Americans quit their jobs rather than receive COVID-19 vaccination.

The report cited the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said 92 percent of American adults were injected with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. But only about 21 percent got the booster shot given earlier this year, and roughly 14 percent have received the current booster.

"You have the meteoric rise of science for developing and producing vaccines. At the same time you have increasing skepticism and rejection of vaccines," Dr. Gregory Poland, who heads a vaccine team at the Mayo Clinic, told Barron's.

He warned that if vaccine hesitancy rises among Americans, it could ultimately crimp vaccine development. This hesitation isn't unfounded, however, as the mRNA COVID-19 injections caused vaccine injuries in otherwise healthy people.

"If they won't take them in our society where our vaccines are produced by for-profit manufacturers, [they] aren't going to invest the roughly $1 billion it takes to go from a concept to a marketable vaccine," Poland remarked. As per the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America trade group, there were 258 vaccines in development as of 2020.

Jacob Thompson of Wine Press News commented on the piece, writing: "Per usual and no surprise, it always comes down to money. Big-pharma is dying for more money, and they are looking to make major returns on investment with all these new kinds of shots they are creating."

Me: What this diabolical vaccines drive has been all about, then and the mRNA DNA vaccines are not mRNA which is natural and of Nature, by Law, but ModRNA DNA - Synthetic, Made in a laboratory, never existed in nature ever before, so it can be patented - and according to a Swedish Study ModRNA DNA vaccines change your Human Genome and DNA in 6 hours from injection - into a new species called Trans Human with zero Rights at all - although, so far, that might just be a theory?