Pfizer skipped 10 years of safety tests and knew about adverse effects but released mRNA injections anyway

By Rhoda Wilson on September 11, 2024

A whistle-blower video released in March shows Pfizer’s principal scientist admitting that the company skipped 10 years of safety testing, had significant knowledge of mRNA vaccine side effects, but released the covid injection to the public anyway.

Justin Leslie, a former Pfizer employee and whistle-blower, is the man recording this private conversation with Kanwal Gill, a principal scientist at Pfizer. He released the video recording in March, claiming to have signed a sworn affidavit, which is provided on his X account.

Kanwal talks about the company skipping ten years of clinical trials and using the pandemic to bring the covid-19 mRNA vaccines to market. She also mentions that they have attempted to bring mRNA technology to market for 50 years, but due to side effects, they were never able to do so.

Source: The Canadian Independent on Twitter, 15 March 2024 (3 mins)

Shortly after the video was released, Leslie joined The Canadian Independent to discuss his undercover work to expose the covid vaccines.

He spoke about a documentary he recently released, which includes the clip of Pfizer’s principal scientist admitting that the company skipped 10 years of safety testing.

His documentary also reveals that he was the person featured in a viral video who went on a date with Pfizer employee Jordan Trishton Walker, the Director of Research and Development, in February 2023 while working undercover for Project Veritas.

In the undercover video, Walker made several shocking claims about Pfizer’s activities with its mRNA technology, including exploring the mutation of SARS-CoV-2 to proactively develop new vaccines, conducting experiments to figure out future mutations and utilising the technology for gene editing. Additionally, Walker acknowledged in the video that there are concerns about the covid vaccines interfering with menstrual cycles.

Leslie also discusses his experience working with Project Veritas and James O’Keefe. He alleges O’Keefe ultimately abandoned much of the undercover work he conducted on Pfizer and the covid vaccines, which was never made public until Leslie put out his recent documentary.

Source: The Canadian Independent on Twitter, 20 March 2024 (44 mins)

Leslie’s documentary is titled ‘Pfizer Whistleblower’ and has two parts which he refers to as “volumes.” You can watch Volume 1 below. The following text accompanies the video on Rumble.

Uncover the hidden truth behind Pfizer vaccines with Project Whistleblower, a groundbreaking documentary created and narrated by former Pfizer employee and whistle-blower Justin Leslie. This gripping exposé reveals the shocking reality behind the Pfizer vaccines and tells the story of one man’s courage to expose the truth. He also shares his encounters with James O’Keefe, who admitted to attending the infamous Bohemian Grove, further fuelling suspicions of a larger conspiracy.

Join Justin on his journey as he risked everything to speak out against the crimes against humanity and shed light on the vaccine injuries and deaths we are now seeing. This is not about politics; it’s about right versus wrong and the future of mankind.

