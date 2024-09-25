FluMist is More Fierce Than the Flu: Causing Significantly Higher Rates of Hospitalization and Transmission

Per FDA data, FluMist causes flu symptoms, increases hospitalization rates of more than 4000% in children, and 50% of vaccinated children carry the infectious virus for up to 11 days post-vaccination.

Karen Kingston

Sep 24

September 24, 2024: On Friday, September 20, 2024, the FDA approved FluMist for self-administration by adults between the ages of 18-49, meaning you can ‘vaccinate’ yourself and your loved ones at home without the supervision of a medical professional.

Per FDA data, FluMist causes flu symptoms, FluMist causes significantly higher hospitalization rates across all age groups compared to getting the actual flu (with a 4000% increase in hospitalizations of young children*), and 50% of vaccinated young children carry the infectious virus for up to 11 days post-vaccination. the FDA submitted data, ; and vaccinated individuals can infect others through shedding**.

*Per the FDA data, the category of young children referred to are children between the ages of 2-8 years of age.

**The biological transmission of a lab created virus from a vaccinated individual to an unvaccinated individual is known as shedding.

FluMist Increases Hospitalization Rates by More than 4000% in Young Children Compared to the Actual Flu...

Karen Kingston

UPDATED: 24 September 2024 My FREE Salt Water Cure for Bird Flu and Covid and MPox and any other virus.

Refuse all vaccines.

Join me in NEVER being ill with my free salt water cure. It's as yukky for me to do, as it is for you to do, but practice makes it easier with time - when the only option is potentially death by vaccines injections.

It is that simple.

3 minutes from preparation to job done: Mix one heaped teaspoon of table (or Iodine) salt in a mug of warm clean water, cup a hand and sniff or snort the entire mugful up your nose, in small lots, spitting out anything which comes down into your mouth. If burning sensation, then you have a virus, so continue morning noon and night, or more often if you want, until the burning sensation goes away (2-3 minutes) then blow out your nose with toilet paper and flush away, washing your hands afterwards, until when you do my simple cure, you don't have any burning sensation at all, when you flush - job done. Also swallow a couple of mouthfuls of salt water and if you have burning in your lungs, salt killing virus and pneumonia, there too.It washes behind the eyes, the brain bulb, brain stem (Long Covid), The Escutcheon Tubes to the inner ears and the top of the throat which is at a point roughly level with half way up your ears and not where your mouth is and it goes down the back of your throat, when infected there too.

I have been doing this simple cure for over 31 years and I am and others, never sick from viruses and there is no reason why any of you should be.

Simply put, if the inside of your nose is dry and crusty, you are OK, if your nose is runny, you really need to do a salt water sniffle as quickly as possible AND THERE IS STILL CLEAN SEA WATER, TO USE INSTEAD.

Nobody has been injured or killed by my above salt water cure