Regularly Drinking Alcohol After 60 Linked to Early Death

Lisa O'Mary

August 15, 2024

Aug. 14, 2024 – People over age 60 who drink alcohol regularly are at an increased risk of early death, particularly from cancer or issues related to the heart and blood vessels.

That's according to the findings of a new, large study that was published this week by JAMA Network Open and build upon numerous other recent studies concluding that any amount of alcohol consumption is linked to significant health risks. That's a change from decades of public health messaging suggesting that moderate alcohol intake (one or two drinks per day) wasn't dangerous. Recently, experts have uncovered flaws in how researchers came to those earlier conclusions.

In this latest study, researchers in Spain analyzed health data for more than 135,000 people, all of whom were at least 60 years old, lived in the United Kingdom, and provided their health information to the UK Biobank database. The average age of people at the start of the analysis period was 64.

The researchers compared 12 years of health outcomes for occasional drinkers to those who averaged drinking at least some alcohol on a daily basis. The greatest health risks were seen between occasional drinkers and those whom the researchers labeled "high risk." Occasional drinkers had less than about two drinks per week. The high-risk group included men who averaged nearly three drinks per day or more, and women who averaged about a drink and a half per day or more. The analysis showed that compared to occasional drinking, high-risk drinking was linked to:

A 33% increased risk of early death

A 39% increased risk of dying from cancer

A 21% increased risk of dying from problems with the heart and blood vessels

More moderate drinking habits were also linked to an increased risk of early death and dying from cancer, and even just averaging about one drink or less daily was associated with an 11% higher risk of dying from cancer. Low and moderate drinkers were most at-risk if they also had health problems or experienced socioeconomic factors like living in less affluent neighborhoods.

The findings also suggested the potential that mostly drinking wine, or drinking mostly with meals, may be lower-risk, but the researchers called for further study on those topics since "it may mostly reflect the effect of healthier lifestyles, slower alcohol absorption, or nonalcoholic components of beverages."

A recent Gallup poll showed that overall, Americans' attitudes toward the health impacts of alcohol are changing, with 65% of young adults (ages 18 to 34) saying that drinking can have negative health effects. But just 39% of adults age 55 or older agreed that drinking is bad for a person's health. The gap in perspectives between younger and older adults about drinking is the largest on record, Gallup reported.

Me: Yes - I was in a Seniors Government Housing Complex for 10 years or so, before I was left some money and escaped into a home of my own - Elephants Graveyard, for sure. Those addicted to alcohol and smoking died like flies after 60, some died sooner than that. One treatment being trialled was to cut a wedge out of a smoker's heart, so they had a smaller heart and could breathe easier - knew someone up for that Operation, he died of lung disease before they got to him and did him, with the above Op.

One lesson learned - the more you abuse your body in your youth, the more your body pays you back when you get old with all sorts of painful diseases, not the sorts of enjoyments expected in old age, to be sure and i've had my fair share and then some, all OK now - tough old bird that's me.