pandemic-vaccine industry is desperate; for the next “pandemic” they want to use police and even NATO to force vaccination on people

By Rhoda Wilson on August 4, 2024

New Zealand has included enforcing vaccination uptake using law enforcement in its latest version of the country’s pandemic plans published on 12 July.

A week earlier, Gates-funded and World Health Organisation favourite Dr. Peter Hortez suggested that Homeland Security and the Justice Department should be enlisted against “anti-vaxxers” in the US.

And internationally, Hortez said, NATO should be deployed against those who refuse to get vaccinated.

The image below has been widely shared on social media with the claim that it is proof that the New Zealand government is planning to legalise forced vaccination.

Some thought it might be fake or exaggerated. But it is confirmed by a document titled ‘New Zealand Pandemic Plan: A framework for action’ (”Plan”) published on 12 July by the New Zealand Ministry of Health. It confirms that people will be forced to be isolated or quarantined until they have undergone the “prescribed treatment.”

The Plan sets out the government measures to be taken to prepare for and respond to a pandemic. It updates the ‘New Zealand Influenza Pandemic Plan: A framework for action 2017’. New Zealand has had an Influenza Pandemic action plan since 2006, and this was updated in 2017 to reflect new legislation and population calculations.

On 19 March 2020, before the covid pandemic had been declared by the World Health Organisation (“WHO”), The New Zealand Herald published an article alluding to why they believed the pandemic plan needed updating.

The 2017 plan relied on pandemic modelling based on certain assumptions. “Ministry of Health director-general Dr. Ashley Bloomfield said new research out of the Imperial College of London had caused a re-think in how [the phases determined by the model] would be managed,” the outlet said.

The Imperial College London modelling, as our readers will recall, was the work of the infamous British physicist Neil “Professor Lockdown” Ferguson who has been involved in several controversies regarding his inaccurate modelling throughout his career.

Ferguson is one of a small group of global “scientists” whose job is to control the narrative. The real driving force behind updating pandemic preparedness is WHO.

In November 2020, New Zealand’s National Emergency Agency updated the information for civil defence emergency management (“CDEM”) groups relating to the Influenza Pandemic Plan. It stated: “The World Health Organisation is concerned that an avian influenza and a human influenza virus might mix” which could result in an influenza pandemic. “New Zealand is planning for the possibility of a pandemic,” it added.

The 2024 update – which has dropped the word “influenza” from its title – was “completed at pace, is limited in scope” and is part of a wider review of pandemic preparedness that is taking place in two stages. The Plan has a section on “special powers” given to medical officers of health, public health physicians or doctors who are appointed by the Director General of Health.

These powers are not new. They were granted in 2002, if not earlier, but during the covid “pandemic” they were used for the first time – covid was the dummy run. The Plan states:

Special powers

Special powers are authorised by the Minister of Health or by an epidemic notice or apply where an emergency has been declared under the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act 2002.

The power to detain, isolate or quarantine allows a medical officer of health to “require persons, places, buildings, ships, vehicles, aircraft, animals, or things to be isolated, quarantined, or disinfected” (section 70(1)(f)).

The power to prescribe preventive treatment allows a medical officer of health, in respect of any person who has been isolated or quarantined, to require people to remain where they are isolated or quarantined until they have been medically examined and found to be free from infectious disease, and until they have undergone such preventive treatment as the medical officer of health prescribes (section 70(1)(h)).

The power to requisition premises allows a medical officer of health to requisition premises and vehicles for the accommodation, treatment and transport of patients (section 71(1)).

The closure of premises such as schools can be required under sections 70(1)(1a) and 70(1)(m). This can be made by way of written order to the person in charge of the premises or order published in a newspaper or broadcast by television or radio and able to be received by most households in the district. If specified in the order, premises operating certain infection control measures may be exempted from closure.

Section 71A states that a member of the police may do anything reasonably necessary (including the use of force) to help a medical officer of health or any person authorised by the medical officer of health in the exercise or performance of powers or functions under sections 70 or 71.

These special powers were used for the first time during the response to COVID-19. In general terms, they performed well. However, there were some mis-steps in their application, they lack procedural and human rights safeguards and court judgments have found that while they can be used as a stop-gap measure in emergency situations, they are not suitable for sustained, complex responses. [Emphasis added]

New Zealand Pandemic Plan: A framework for action ((Interim update – July 2024), pgs. 125 and 126

Ominously, the Ministry of Health states that: “The updated pandemic plan covers the health system response. It does not cover the all-of-government or wider societal response to a pandemic. It is also only one tool for developing the health system’s preparedness.”

It is plain to see from the above that they intend broad-reaching powers to be given to a few medical officers who will be able to shut down sections of New Zealand’s economy and detain people at will – or, in their words, when an epidemic notice is issued or when an emergency has been declared which, as we saw with covid, is not the same as an actual pandemic or epidemic occurring. However, we want to focus on the words “preventative medicine.”

What does “preventative medicine” mean?

We should read these words in the context of the last paragraph of the excerpt above: “These special powers were used for the first time during the response to COVID-19.” Note the big scary attention-seeking capital letters “COVID” is used when the rest of the world has long moved on to use the more appropriate typography of “Covid” or “covid.”

Safe and effective medicines have been discouraged and/or banned since 2020 for treating covid, which was essentially the seasonal flu rebranded. Medicines such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine were banned and the use of vitamins D and C, and Zinc were discouraged. The only “medicine” that was allowed was either harmful drugs such as remdesivir and midazolam, and later the so-called vaccines.

We can assume then, that because “emergency powers” to coerce people into having the covid injections were used for the first time “during the response to COVID-19,” then the “preventative medicine” they are referring to is so-called vaccines or something as equally ineffective and harmful.

Do you still have some doubts that this is the aim?

Well, let’s hear what Dr. Peter Hotez – who is linked to Bill “Vaccinate the World” Gates and his sidekick Tedros the Terrorist – has had to say recently.

At the end of last month, WHO announced a new project to turbo-charge the development and distribution of mRNA vaccines in poorer countries for, they say, a looming bird flu pandemic.

“The UN health agency said the project would be rolled out through the mRNA technology transfer program it established with the UN-backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) in 2021, at the height of the covid-19 crisis,” Medical Press said.

A couple of weeks earlier, Dr. Peter Hotez, a prominent vaccine developer and advocate, called for deploying security forces, including police and military, to counter “anti-vaccine aggression” in the United States. He also suggested that the United Nations and NATO deploy security forces against “anti-vaxxers.” Hotez has links to both Bill Gates and WHO.

In May 2007, it was reported that Hotez received $52 million from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to develop and conduct clinical trials in Brazil for his hookworm vaccine. The year before, in 2006, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation published a press release that stated that the Foundation had committed $68.2 million to help fight neglected tropical diseases of which $13.8 million was dedicated to Hotez’s research. However, in 2021, Hotez denied being financed by Bill Gates.

In 2022, WHO showcased Hotez in a video to target “anti-vaccine activism” by blasting those who choose not to be vaccinated for supporting “anti-science aggression.”

“Anti-vaccine activism, which I actually call anti-science aggression, has now become a major killing force globally."

– @PeterHotez, Professor and Dean @BCM_TropMed, on the devastating impact of #misinformation and disinformation. pic.twitter.com/ZluiMGJ2gX

— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) December 14, 2022

During an interview on 5 July 2024 at the Simposio Internacional de Actualización en Pediatría (International Symposium of Paediatric Updates) in Cartagena, Colombia, Hotez said:

What I’ve said to the Biden administration is, the health sector can’t solve this on its own. We’re going to have to bring in Homeland Security, the Commerce Department, Justice Department to help us understand how to do this.

I’ve said the same with – I met with Dr. Tedros [director general of the WHO] last month … to say, I don’t know that the World Health Organisation can solve this on our own. We need the other United Nations agencies. NATO. This is a security problem because it’s no longer a theoretical construct or some arcane academic exercise. Two hundred thousand Americans died because of anti-vaccine aggression, anti-science aggression.

And so, this is now a lethal force … and now I feel as a paediatric vaccine scientist … it’s important, just as important for me to make new vaccines, to save lives. The other side of saving lives is countering this anti-vaccine aggression.

Vaccine Advocate Peter Hotez Calls for Use of Police, Military Against ‘Anti-vaccine Aggression’, The Defender, 26 July 2024

The Gates/WHO puppet is talking about using NATO, a political and military alliance of 32 countries, to enforce vaccine uptake. New Zealand is implementing the enforcement of “preventative medicine” using the police. That similar methods of forced vaccination are being spoken about or included in national plans is no coincidence.

The question everyone should be asking is why do they feel the need to force vaccinate populations using law enforcement and even the military. It is because their vaccines are unsafe and ineffective. So much so that few are willing to risk their lives by allowing themselves to be injected and will resist in every way they can. The pandemic-vaccine industry knows we will not be tricked by their psychological operations again and our pushback against government vaccination policies will be even stronger the next time around.

The World Health Organisation is concerned that an avian influenza and a human influenza virus might mix" which could result in an influenza pandemic - so by injecting both viruses in a vaccine, past the body immunity, that won't happen then - so much for individual freedoms and choice. It confirms that people will be forced to be isolated or quarantined until they have undergone the "prescribed treatment."