monkeypox update

Only one confirmed death during the six weeks of reporting due to monkeypox and all of Africa

Meryl Nass

Sep 29

This update comprises the period from August 12, 2024 through September 22, 2024 or 42 days

There have been 2009 confirmed new monkeypox cases in Africa, and all of them appear to be in either the Congo or Burundi.

There has been one death in these confirmed cases

ttps://www.who.int/publications/m/item/multi-country-outbreak-of-mpox--external-situation-report--38---28-september-2024

If we evaluate all confirmed cases in Africa during 2024, and all confirmed deaths, we find a mortality rate of 0.5%—not the 5 to 10% that was initially claimed.

Over the most recent 42 day period, we find a mortality rate of 0.05%.

As I have said from the beginning, this is a mild illness, which is being grossly misrepresented as a serious illness in order to support the pandemic preparedness agenda of the United States, other western so-called democracies, the WHO, the UN and the world economic forum.

This is a mild condition and essentially no one who is appropriately treated should die. Given this situation, no vaccinations are appropriate, particularly when we know the vaccines themselves can lead to death due to cardiac arrhythmias and heart failure.