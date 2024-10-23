Peter Lynch’s death should be a warning to us all

By Barbara Expose on October 23, 2024

On the 19th of October, 2024, Mr Peter Lynch, 61, died in HMP Moorland, near Doncaster. He was a husband of 36 years, a father to 3 grown children, and a grandfather to 3. He was sentenced on the 22nd of August, 2024, for 2 years and 8 months for pleading guilty to violent disorder. Why should anyone care? well, because Mr Lynch was held as a political prisoner from that day on.

He decided to make a placard and go along with many other concerned English people, to the Holiday Inn Express, Rotherham, which had been holding asylum seekers, to make his feelings known about the increasing cronyism within the government and voice his opinions at the state of the nation. He was angry about the murder of 3 little girls in Southport on July 29th, 2024, while they had been attending a Taylor Swift themed dance workshop. Being a family man, and concerned for the future of not only his own family, but the future of the way this country has changed so rapidly, with an illegal immigration explosion over the last decade. He also named many other dodgy, self-serving institutes on his banner, which obviously made him a target to authority.

Mr Peter Lynch at the protest on August 4th, 2024 at Rotherham demonstration.

He was vocal, he was very upset with the police being in the pocket of these sinister players, but he never, not once, hurt anyone on that day. Regardless of that fact, he was treated like a dangerous criminal and was promptly arrested and held on exaggerated charges.

There were some aggressive and frustrated people there that day, and some damage was done, however, none of those same people would have been there if the government had not, yet again, ignored completely, the concerns of the British public. Concerns that were well founded, after many news reports in the mainstream media over the last few years of violent crimes being committed upon native British victims, while defending the perpetrators and whipping up resentment and fear with every story that appeared.

Mr Lynch was told by his legal council to plead guilty, which is usually looked at by a judge favourably, it also speeds up the process and saves money. That was a huge mistake in the cases being judged by Jeremy Richardson KC. Although the judge admitted that Mr Lynch didn't attack anyone, he decided this man was such a huge danger to the public, that he sentenced him to 2 years and 8 months.

Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, who sentenced Mr Lynch to 2 years 8 months

while this same judge has been very lenient on child predators and actual violent offenders, his corrupt view and privileged position made him feel entitled to throw the book at this poor man. The UK legal system is there to be fair, but also just in how it dishes out penalties, while not being swayed by private, individual beliefs or being used as a tool for the corrupt opinions of any government.

This man and many others were paraded in front of the courts following these protests and were used as scapegoats, having the legal system let them down at every turn. The government decided these people's views needed to be destroyed and Keir Starmers inflated ego would not show them any mercy.

Mr Lynch had no previous criminal history, yet, he was treated like a common criminal, branded as a 'far right' thug and was put into prison alongside a large community of individuals who believed that was true. He, from that moment, had a large target put on his back.

It is believed that Mr Peter Lynch took his own life, which is incredibly sad, completely unfair, and makes any true British person feel sick to their stomach. This man was left to rot for having his own beliefs. This man was used as a political pawn in a sick game of power and control. This man saw no other option because his will had been destroyed. This man only wanted to show his patriotism and loyalty to the future of this country and its future generations.

This should send shivers through anyone with an opinion. In the United Kingdom in 2024, a person with a view that conflicts with this shocking excuse of a political class, can be dragged away, paraded through a corrupt system and detained at the pleasure of egomaniacs with a dangerous agenda. Shock and complete horror in a system that has no liability, and a growing feeling of unease upon a powder keg of pent-up emotion.

This man should not be forgotten, in fact, it is crucial that you remember, that Mr Peter Lynch could be you, me, or in fact anyone with an independent viewpoint, and that facts are only allowed if they suit the agenda of the lunatics at the top.

