[Option 1] On-Site Bluetooth LE Training (Highest value)

If you're looking for a comprehensive, hands-on training for you and your team, then I've got some good news for you!

Novel Bits now offers the most comprehensive, up-to-date, and hands-on training in the industry. We focus on making this training a truly unique experience, with free development kits and (loaner) commercial Bluetooth sniffers provided during the training for a practical hands-on experience you won't find anywhere. It also includes 6 months of access to the Bluetooth Developer Academy (explained below) for all training attendees!

You can learn more about the in-person training option here:

NOTE: This is not for individuals; it is only for teams.

[Option 2] Virtual Bluetooth LE Training (Mid-tier)

As an alternative to on-site, in-person training, we offer virtual training (via Microsoft Teams) for larger and/or remotely distributed teams. As you'd expect, no development kits or Bluetooth sniffers are provided for this option, but it's a more convenient option for those looking to get high quality training but in a condensed format and with more flexible timing.

You can learn more about the virtual training option here:

NOTE: This is not for individuals; it is only for teams.

[Option 3] The Bluetooth Developer Academy (On-demand, self-paced)

If you're instead looking for a long-term self-paced online Bluetooth LE training and education, then the Bluetooth Developer Academy is the perfect place for you!

It offers a growing library of video and text-based courses that cover the latest features of Bluetooth LE, coding walkthroughs, reference source code, and downloadables. Also, it hosts a thriving community/forum of like-minded Bluetooth developers, from beginners to experienced, for fruitful technical discussions.

You can learn more about the Bluetooth Developer Academy here:

[Option 4] Intro to Bluetooth Low Energy - 2nd Edition (Low cost)

Finally, if you're looking for a lighter (lower investment) introduction to Bluetooth LE technology, then check out my "Intro to Bluetooth Low Energy" Second Edition (updated 2023). It's available in both PDF and high quality Hardcover formats.

Check it out here:

