Oil and gas AREN’T “fossil fuels” – they’re RENEWABLE resources constantly recreated by our planet

By Ethan Huff // Oct 02, 2024

If you are familiar with the term "fossil fuels," which is often used in reference to oil and natural gas, do not be fooled: these energy types do not come from fossils. They come from the earth, and science shows that they are renewable and limitless.

The abiogenic deep origin of hydrocarbons and oil and gas deposit formation is the subject of a paper that highlights some of the lies that humanity has been told about the supposedly finite amounts of oil and gas that exist throughout the planet.

The paper posits that the asthenosphere of the earth generates hydrocarbons that exist throughout the deep faults in the earth's crust. These hydrocarbons form oil and gas deposits in all sorts of rocks as part of the natural outgassing process, which produces the hydrosphere, atmosphere and biosphere.

"Until recently the obstacle to accept the theory of the abyssal abiogenic origin of hydrocarbons was the lack of the reliable and reproducible experimental results confirming the possibility of the synthesis of complex hydrocarbon systems under the conditions of the asthenosphere of planet earth," the paper explains.

Check out the following video to see for yourself as an oil deposit is opened with a simple shovel, creating a spout for the earth's "lifeblood" to flow out for use by humans:

OIL AND GAS ARE NOT "FOSSIL FUELS" THEY ARE A RENEWABLE ENERGY SOURCE CREATED BY A GEOTHERMAL REACTION BETWEEN THE SOLID MANTLE & LIQUID CORE:

'Abiogenic Deep Origin of Hydrocarbons and Oil and Gas Deposits Formation'

"The theory of the abiogenic deep origin of hydrocarbons… pic.twitter.com/vnfjie8fNF

— Robin Monotti (@robinmonotti) September 26, 2024

(Related: At last year's COP28 meeting in the United Arab Emirates [UAE], president Sultan Al Jaber declared that there is "no science" to back the idea that earth-based fuels like oil and gas are contributing to global warming.)

The only liquid more plentiful on earth than water is oil

Robin Monotti, who shared the above video on X, also shared the following image showing how oil and gas are created underneath the earth's crust:

How oil & gas are created: pic.twitter.com/S2EQlHHYeL

— Robin Monotti (@robinmonotti) September 26, 2024

Besides water, oil is the second-most plentiful liquid on the planet, which just goes to show how much of it there actually is. Paying $3 to $5 per gallon, depending on where you live, is simply criminal in light of the fact that oil is everywhere and the earth is constantly producing more of it.

"Oil has nothing to do with dinosaurs or plant material rotting," tweeted Magnus X (@Magnus_Veritas). "'Fossil fuel' is a marketing term and not reality."

It turns out that Russia has been trying to tell the world this fact for many decades now, only to be ignored by the Russia-hating West. The truth goes against the climate change religion, which is why it never seems to gain any traction.

"The climate doomsdayers are wedded to the 'fossil fuel' moniker no less than the flat earthers of bygone eras," tweeted ALFRED SARMENTO (@AlfredSarmento).

"The term fossil fuel was invented by the Rockefellers to imply that it was in limited supply so they could keep prices high," wrote another who also shared the following video from Fletcher Prouty explaining further the deceptive origin of the term "fossil fuel."

"It's a mineral and there is so much of it," added an oil industry veteran of 23 years. "We did core samples in southern Saskatchewan in Canada and had tens of meters of oil-soaked cores. I'm talking sweet, light crude."

"Think of that to drill 4,000 meters straight down and for 100s of meters it's nothing but oil. That's a lot. But nothing was said and they boxed it up and we cemented the well, moved the rig off, they cut the casing and buried it. Makes you wonder why ..."

