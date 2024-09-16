Nuclear Deterrence – No More

COMMENT: Mr. Armstrong, It is becoming obvious that your knowledge of geopolitical events is being read worldwide. I also understand why you say you will address some things only on your private blog. Your statement that Russia should use a tactical nuclear weapon on its territory to wake up the people of the West to what our leaders are playing with has been expressed in Russia. A Russian MP has now publicly stated: “We must detonate the bomb in Russia to make humanity think.”

Mr. Armstrong, you are the only person of our generation who truly deserves the Nobel Peace Prize. You do not have a life; you have a mission. I wish the mainstream press would wake up and listen to your warnings.

Anonymous

REPLY: Thanks. Perhaps you are right; I don’t have a life, only a mission, since I do not know a woman would put up with me or many others – lol. I often feel like that clay figure in the 1981 Clash of the Titans that Zeus sticks in the middle of everything. I have been thrust into the middle of almost every financial crisis since the 1970s. What will be in the new version of The Forecaster 2024 is even when I was in prison, Congress still came to me during the 2007-2009 crash. Yet, it often seems to be a fruitless mission, for I try hard to beat Socrates’ forecasts, but I am the one who loses. No matter how loud I scream at people in various positions of power, they do not honestly listen.

Once upon a time, the argument for nuclear weapons was that they were a deterrent to prevent war. No longer! Unfortunately, our Neocons are ruthless. They do not care about humanity, our civilization, or anything other than their imperialism and hatred. They assume they will always win, yet have lost every war they concocted since World War II. They do not give a second thought to Ukraine or its people. They are just cannon fodder to take as many Russians with them.

I did have a meeting with a member of Congress, and they said that war would be with China – not Russia. They have been distracted by the claims about China while the real threat is poking the Russian bear. Nobody will listen. The Neocons keep telling the politicians that Putin is bluffing. They are handing long-range missiles to Ukraine that will target and try to destroy Moscow. How stupid can our politicians be? I fear that if Putin does NOT respond, the Russian Neocons will overthrow him in October, and World War III will be full-on.

If China invaded the US and was 500 miles into California and began shooting missiles at Washington, DC, would we do nothing? They also do not know their history. Nations ban together against common enemies. HELLO!!!!! China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran will join together against the USA and Europe. WTF!!!! Wake Up!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Every reader should send a letter to their Congressman and tell them to wake up – the Neocons are in full control of NATO. They are trying desperately to force Russia to attack anything in NATO so they can claim he is the aggressor to get their Declaration of War. Anyone in Congress who votes for more money to Zelensky is a traitor to the American people. They lack the intelligence and experience to be there.

I warned a long time again that Zelensky’s history will be remembered as a war criminal of untold horror. This is the man installed in a fake election, according to my Ukrainian sources, who would start World War III. It’s long been a request of Zelensky, who wants the capacity to strike Russian launchpads in Russia to disarm its nuclear capability and has even sent drones to hit civilians in Moscow. Putin has shown tremendous patience, for he does not want to be baited into creating World War III.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has threatened to turn Kyiv into “a giant gray melted spot”; frankly, the longer he waits, the worse things will get. It is perhaps the only thing to wake up the West to show that the Neocons are manipulating our politicians, telling them that Putin is bluffing and he will never resort to nuclear weapons. They are using Ukrainians as cannon fodder and think that the Ukrainians will kill enough Russians and weaken it to allow NATO to invade, and Putin will fall to his knees and beg for his life.

The only option for Russia not to attack NATO is to nuke Ukraine. At the very least, they should use a tactical nuke inside Russia and take out the entire invading Ukrainian forces that problem include American mercenaries. They do need to make a demonstration to the world that the Neocons are wrong and Russia will restore to nuclear weapons. Our Western press is in bed with the Neocons, and they only cheer them on. Only such a demonstration by Russia will raise any hope whatsoever of opening the eyes of our Western Press and our Politicians who REFUSE to consider peace under any terms.

Putin warned handing long-range missiles to Ukraine to strike Moscow is no different than someone hiring a hitman to kill their spouse, pretending they did not pull the trigger. Put warned: “This will mean that NATO countries — the US and European countries — are at war with Russia,” and hinted at possible responses based on the new threats posed to Russia. When a British journalist asked Biden about the threat of handing long-range missiles to Ukraine, he lashed out at the journalist: “You’ve got to be quiet. I’m going to make a statement here, okay?” Zelensky is following orders from the Neocons to launch his surprise invasion of Russian territory on August 6 merely in hopes that Putin will attack NATO.