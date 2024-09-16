Nuclear Armageddon – Thank You Blinken

Posted Sep 16, 2024 by Martin Armstrong

Nuclear War

Let’s get real here. Our Neocons have convinced our political leaders that Putin will NEVER push the button. Among these pathetic world leaders cheering World War III along with Biden are UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and most EU heads of state. The leader of the American Neocons is Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. Russia does not want nuclear war, and it keeps trying to warn the West, but our Neocons tell the politicians, don’t worry, be happy; they can conquer Russia, and Putin is bluffing.

On the opposite side is former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who the press diminishes as just fake threats. Yet Medvedev warned last week “a nuclear response is an extremely difficult decision with irreversible consequences,” adding that “patience comes to an end.”

Only Reuters actually reported that Dmitry Medvedev was not bluffing. “Russia was not bluffing when it spoke of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine and warned Moscow’s conflict with the West could escalate into all-out war.” Even Newsweek finally reported with the headline:

Putin Ally Issues New Nuclear Warning: ‘Irreversible Consequences’

Even Britain’s Independent reported that “The former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has warned that the Kremlin could reduce Kyiv to a “giant melted spot” if Ukraine’s allies give the green light for them to fire long-range missiles deep into Russia.” Ironically, that may be the only way to save the world. Ukrainin’s hatred of Russians is personal and can never be eradicated. This is like the Hatfield vs McCoys. It is not much different from in the Middle East with Sunni vs Shite. We are on the WRONG SIDE here and Ukraine is irresponsible.

Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov also said that he is surprised at the “illusion” that “if there is a conflict, it will not spread to the territory of the United States of America.” Blinken and the Neocons should be dragged out of the White House as traitors to the people of the United States and the world.

This was supposed to be about Democracy and Freedom. It is about Hatred and Money.

Yogoslavia_map_of_breakup

When Yugoslavia broke up, it did so along ethnic lines. The hatred in these areas extends back centuries. There are conflicts from the invasion of the Ottoman Empire, so you still have groups of Muslims and Christians who have never been forgotten.

Ukraine MAP2

Ukraine Map

Ukraine never had its own country. They joined Hitler, who promised them their own country if they became Nazis. From the outset, I warned that Ukraine should have been divided along ethnic lines the same as Yugoslavia. Don’t forget, it was a Serb who assassinated the Archduke and heir to the Austrian-Hungarian throne that started World War I. We never seem to learn a damn thing from history.

But the American Neocons have used Ukrainians as cannon fodder and do not care about Ukrainians at all. They have used them to kill Russians in the hope of weakening Russia so they could achieve their lifelong goal of conquering Russia. This is an ethnic territorial grab outlawing their language, culture, and religion. Zelensky has deliberately sought this war and stood up before the world press the day before Russia crossed the border, proudly saying Ukraine would rearm with nuclear weapons to make sure Putin would invade the next day the same as the 1962 Missile Crisis.

When these people destroy the world and your future over Ukraine, as

World War I did from this region, understand this:

It is raw hatred and money – nothing more.