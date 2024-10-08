Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine Is Awarded to Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun

The prize was awarded for their discovery of microRNA, which helps determine how cells develop and function.

Two Americans Are Awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine

Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their discovery of microRNA, which plays a role in organism development and gene regulation.

The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet has today decided to award the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine jointly to Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for the discovery of microRNA and its role in post-transcriptional gene regulation. Here are the two laureates.

Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their discovery of microRNA, which plays a role in organism development and gene regulation.CreditCredit...Jonathan Nackstrand/Agence France-Presse — Getty Images

By The New York Times

Oct. 7, 2024

Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine on Monday for the discovery of microRNA, which plays a crucial role in determining how organisms develop and function — and how they sometimes malfunction.

MicroRNA are a class of tiny RNA molecules, Nobel Prize officials said. The discovery revealed a new principle of gene regulation that is crucial for multicellular organisms, including humans.

Gene regulation determines differences between types of cells, and if it goes off track it can lead to diseases such as cancer, diabetes or autoimmunity, the Nobel Committee said. Researchers now know that the human genome provides instructions for over 1,000 forms of micoRNA, which are important to the development and function of organisms.

Mr. Ambros is from Hanover, N.H. and is the Silverman Professor of Natural Science at the University of Massachusetts Medical School in Worcester, Mass. Mr. Ruvkun, from Berkeley, Calif., is a professor of genetics at Harvard Medical School.

New York Times