New COVID vaccine approved by FDA for emergency use, but there's no emergency

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new COVID-19 vaccine for babies as young as six months old through emergency use authorization — in the absence of an actual emergency — citing unsupported claims it reduces hospitalizations and deaths.

By Tamara Ugolini | August 28, 2024 | News Analysis

On Thursday, August 22, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a new COVID-19 vaccine under emergency use authorization, even though there is no emergency. In fact, President Joe Biden ended the national emergency more than a year and a half ago, in the spring of 2023.

Nonetheless, the FDA has granted emergency use authorization for updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (a 2024-2025 formula) from Moderna and Pfizer, featuring a “monovalent component” targeting the “Omicron variant KP.2 strain.”

They say that this updated formula will “more closely target currently circulating variants and provide better protection against serious consequences of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death,” but the evidence supporting that is negligible and researchers have repeatedly sounded the alarm that prevention of hospitalization or death wasn’t the studied endpoint in clinical trial outcomes.

Instead, the endpoints were whether or not people who take the vaccines test positive for COVID-19 less often.

