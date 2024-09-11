Netherlands Approves Ukraine To Use Their Weapons to Attack Moscow

Posted Sep 11, 2024 by Martin Armstrong

What is becoming very clear is that NATO and the Neocons are out to ensure that World War III starts before the US election. Ruben Brekelmans, the defense minister of The Netherlands, just gave Zelensky the approval to use their weapons to wage war on Russia and even attack Moscow. Brekelmans claimed that international law “is not limited by distance.” He added, “The right to self-defense does not end 100 kilometers from the border.” He has now placed The Netherlands in the crosshairs, being the first to authorize Ukraine to start killing civilians in Russia.

As I have said, my fear is that they know what they are doing, and Putin has shown tremendous restraint. They want him to be overthrown by Russian Neocons, and they will not hesitate to use nuclear weapons. Brekelmans declared:

“We have not placed any operational restrictions on Ukraine regarding distance.”

Brekelmans has fulfilled our model’s forecast. We have a Directional Change in 2025, and the share market appears to be prepared to enter crash mode. We may see a 3-year bear market now into 2027. It looks like he has foolishly committed the Netherlands to World War III placing his own people’s lives on the line for the Neocons and NATO’s long dream of the conquest of Russia.

As I have said, 30 years ago, everyone sought world peace. Today, they just want a world war without a second thought.

