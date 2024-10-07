NATO – Planning to Circumvent Trump/RFK

Posted Oct 6, 2024 by Martin Armstrong

Stoltenberg NATO

Our sources have been whispering for weeks now that NATO is scheming to secure $100 billion to destroy Russia, ensuring that if Trump is elected, he cannot cut off the funding for the Ukraine War. The American Neocons are ruthless, and they are conspiring in Europe and with Biden to safeguard against the possibility of Donald Trump cutting off all assistance to Ukraine if he emerges victorious in the November 2024 presidential election.

Einstein on War

This conspiracy, hatched among the NEOCONS, proposes to create a fund entrusting to NATO, an unelected NEOCON sanctuary, overseeing this $100 billion fund to provide support to keep World War III going. NATO will allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles. The objective is the destruction of Russia.

NATO North Atlantic Terror Organization

The NEOCON Sanctuary

The U.S. has sent $24.4 billion to Ukraine so far. Seeking $100 billion confirms what I have been warning about. NATO has been scheming for Ukraine to invade Russia to start World War III and to weaken Russia using long-range missiles to destroy their ability to defend their country. Then NATO will create a false flag, like the Weapons of Mass Destruction, to conquer Russia. Our computer warns Europe will be destroyed and NATO will lose. It is absurd to claim they can create peace by war. They are deranged people worse than any serial killer.

Sun Su Art of War Know Your Enemy

From the 1955 joining of Germany into NATO, we are looking at the destruction of NATO in 72 years, bringing us to 2027

The Neocons have lost EVERY war since WWII – They are incapable of winning even one!

Armstrong on Peace