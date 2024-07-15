Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, Dr Mike Yeadon support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

Re: Dr Mike Yeadon: Question: The carbon oxide particles in the vaccines are different again to the LNP's, is that right and if so, if the carbon particles are inert, what is the possibility of turning off the The Moderna contains 40*10^12 LNPs, to the best of my knowledge (Pfizer 12*10^12). This equates to 40/12 trillion in short scale. AZ has 50*10^9, which would be 1 milliard in long scale LNP's, have on the “extra” carbon particles in the vaccines and might that activate them, which occurs probably by 5G?

I have a one second way of exterminating the LNP's free, but it is the carbon particles which have given me pause and are the greatest of concerns to me?

DrMikeYeadon

5 hrs ago

I regret I don’t know anything about carbon oxide.

Perhaps you meant some other compound?

I definitely know nothing useful about electromagnetic fields.

It isn’t something I can guess at.

Dr Noack: They show that it is not graphene oxide, but rather graphene hydroxide. I would like to explain what this graphene hydroxide is. It is mono-layer activated carbon. There are C6 rings. He found it in all samples. Every corner is a carbon atom. This is on a nanoscale.

I’ll cut this up a bit here. If it is 50nm long, there are 500 rings in a row. These are hydroxy groups (OH). In graphene oxide you have double bonded oxygen, and in graphene hydroxide you have an OH group. The electrons are delocalised (fully mobile). The piece is 50nm long but only 0.1 nm thick. These C6 structures are extremely stable. You can make brake pads out of this. It is not biologically decomposable.

These nanoscale structures can best be described as razor blades. These razor blades are injected into the body. Nano-scale, tiny razor blades. Only one atom layer thick. Relatively wide and high. They are razors, biologically not decomposable. The OH (hydroxy) groups can split off a proton. When the proton is split off, they gain a negative charge spread out over the whole system.

It is basically an acid. It suspends well in water because of the negative charge. So these are razor blades spread homogenously in the liquid. This is basically Russian roulette. You can see it very clearly in this woman. It cuts the blood vessels. The blood vessels have epithel cells as their inner lining. The epithel is extremely smooth. like a mirror. And it is cut up by these razor blades. That is what’s so dangerous.

If you inject the vaccine into a vein, the razors will circulate in the blood and cut up the epithel. The mean thing is that toxicological tests are done in Petri dishes. And there you will not find anything. These are the sharpest imaginable structures because they are only one atom layer thick.

This is a huge molecule which is extremely sharp. I am a specilist in activated carbon. In my doctoral thesis, I have converted graphen oxide to graphene hydroxide. I joined the world’s leading activated carbon manufacturer. After a year I was in charge of new activated carbon products. We bought a small company in Durham, near Newcastle, England. I was in charge of “new carbon products”, Europe-wide. I was in application scouting.

If you perform an autopsy on the victims, you will not find anything. Toxicologists do their tests in Petri dishes. They can’t imagine that there are structures that can cut up blood vessels. There are pictures of coagulated blood coming out of the nose. People bleed to death on the inside. Especially the top athletes who are dropping dead have fast flowing blood. The faster the blood flows, the more damage the razors will do.

As a chemist, if you inject this into the blood, you know you are a murderer. It’s a new material, toxocologists are not aware of it yet. Suddenly it makes sense that victims look like this. And that top athletes with high blood circulation, completely healthy, suddenly drop dead. You see people collapse immediately after vaccination and have a seizure. These people had bad luck in the Russian roulette. Very likely, a vein was hit by the syringe.

The question you have to ask politicians and the question doctors should ask Pfizer, is: Why are these razor blades in the vaccine?

Now they want to force vaccinate children from the age of 6 months.

DETECTION OF GRAPHENE IN COVID19 VACCINES

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/355979001_DETECTION_OF_GRAPHENE_IN_COVID19_VACCINES

Dr Noack was exterminated shortly after releasing this information back in 2020, possibly for having released the information of the secret military weapon by 5G side of these vaccines which was not for public consumption, after all, the best vaccine weapons are the ones nobody knows about - right?

So are the Graphene Hydroxide particles active or inactive, that is the question and what it means to everyone vaccinated with them, irrespective of brand name, sooner or later.

My Serious Concern - to the above - should you be pushing these: The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc - when Dr Mike Yeadon and "you" don't know anything about the graphene hydroxide in the blood, injected there by these vaccines, or what your "preparations" could potentially negatively do, to those vaccinated, like turn on the graphene particles, into graphene hydroxide nanoscale razors, if it is inert to begin with, as I suggest?

KEEP:
So are the Graphene Hydroxide particles active or inactive, that is the question and what it means to everyone vaccinated with them, irrespective of brand name, sooner or later.